PBKS vs GT Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Coverage on TV And Online

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are all prepared to go head-to-head in their next appearance in the IPL 2023. It will be a home fixture for Punjab, which will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 13. The on-field proceedings will begin on Thursday at 7:30 PM.

Owing to a disappointing performance from the batting unit, Punjab Kings suffered an 8-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the earlier appearance. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans clashed against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match and were beaten by three wickets thanks to five sixes struck in a row by Rinku Singh in the last over of the chase.

Ahead of Thursday’s IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans; here is all you need to know:

When will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place on April 13, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans For IPL 2023?

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

