Mohali Weather Forecast: PCA Stadium Pitch Report For Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023

Mohali’s Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will host the IPL 2023 clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans on Thursday. Both the teams are coming into this contest after losing their respective previous encounters.

While Punjab Kings were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans were stunned by Kolkata Knight Riders. Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings have played fearless cricket in the tournament so far and will be the favourites to win in their own backyard.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Advertisement

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be eager to bounce back after enduring their first loss of the season. Ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, here is all you need to know:

PBKS vs GT Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:30 pm on April 13. According to weather reports, there is no chance of precipitation in Mohali during that time. The conditions are ideal for cricket and we should get a full game.

PBKS vs GT Pitch Report

The pitch at Mohali’s Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is known to be a balanced one. The last IPL game that was played at this venue saw the team bating first score 191 runs in the first innings. Pacers will certainly get some purchase from the wicket.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

But batters will also enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes on the bat nicely. Punjab skipper Dhawan has historically played well on this ground and will be the player to watch out for.

Advertisement

PBKS vs GT Full Squads

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, KS Bharat, Odean Smith

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here