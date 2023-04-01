IPL Live Score, PBKS vs KKR Latest Updates: Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Winning Start in Mohali

PBKS coach Trevor Bayliss is hoping Sam Curran, the costliest player in the history of IPL auctions, will be able to live up to the price tag.

“I think before I came on board, they recognised, after the last season, that they (PBKS) need someone to finish the innings off and our tactic at the auction was to get an all-rounder who could bat towards the end of a batting innings but is also able to bowl,” Bayliss said in Mohali on Friday.

“The idea was to get an international all-rounder and we are hoping that Sam Curran will be that player for us. He has done pretty well in international cricket and in the last (T20) World Cup. We are quite happy that we got him on board,” he added.

Bayliss is also expecting the likes of Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan to deliver with the bat as well.

“Shahrukh looks in good form, he is hitting the ball well and hard. Livingstone is one of those players who is not with us here just at the moment but we are hoping to have him with us very shortly,” Bayliss said.

Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma

