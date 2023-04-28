PBKS vs LSG Highlights IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Hammer Punjab Kings to Win by 56 Runs

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 23:35 IST
Punjab, India
IPL 2023 PBKS vs LSG Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings by 56 runs in a run-fest at Mohali. KL Rahul’s side recorded the second-highest total in IPL history by smashing 257/5 but in return, Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab could only muster up 201 with the bat. Read More
Lucknow Super Giants defeat Punjab Kings by 56 runs, Shahrukh Khan the last man to ball, Naveen ul Haq with three wickets, LSG win by 56 runs, they score 257, Punjab could only muster up 201 in return, that’s it from us, until next time, its goodbye.
Punjab Kings reach the 200-run mark, they are still someway away from the required 258-run target, complete one way traffic.
Punjab Kings 197/9, Kagiso Rabada dismissed, slower one from Naveen-ul-Haq the Proteas batter fails to read it, and has to depart. It’s a mere formality now.
Yash Thakur gets smashed for two sixes back to back, but what a recovery, two wickets, Jitesh Sharma and then Rahul Chahar also dismissed without opening his account. 15 runs from the over, PBKS 193/8.
Jitesh Sharma’s entertaining 27-run knock in 10 balls comes to an end, Punjab lose their seventh wicket, PBKS 192/7 in 17.5 overs. Lucknow Super Giants edging closer to their big win.
Sam Curran has to depart after scoring 21 in 11 balls, Lucknow Super Giants ending closer to their massive win. Punjab Kings, 178/6, another nail in their coffin.
Punjab Kings reach 166/5 after 15 overs, Lucknow Super Giants inching towards a win, meanwhile an expensive over Bishnoi, a wicket of Livingstone, 14 runs from the over, Punjab nowhere near the chase. Jitesh Sharma batting at 11 off 5, Sam Curran batting at 15 off 7.
Punjab Kings lose their fifth wicket, half of the team is back in the dugout, Liam Livingstone becomes the latest casualty, Ravi Bishnoi with another wicket, Livingstone caught plum in front of the stumps, LBW decision stands after Liam’s review. PBKS 152/5 after 15.2 overs.
Punjab Kings reach 152/4 in 15 overs, Livingstone batting at 23 off 12, Sam Curran batting at 10 off five, it will be all about how close they can get. Meanwhile just 12 runs from the previous over of Avesh.
Punjab Kings reach 140/4, Sam Curran showing his explosive side, 13 runs from Krunal Pandya’s over, a boundary and a maximum, PBKS reach 140/4 in 14 overs. Sam Curran batting at 9 off 4, and Livingstone batting at 14 off 8.
Atharva Taide’s valiant knock of 66 runs comes to an end, Ravi Bishnoi provides his side with a crucial breakthrough, Sam Curran joins Liam Livingstone. Punjab Kings reach 127/4 after 13 overs. 18.7 is the asking run-rate remains to be seen how close they can get.
Meanwhile an expensive over from Yash Thakur, a wicket from it but he then gets smashed for two back-to-back boundaries from Taide. Atharva has climbed to 65 off 34, however, Punjab Kings reach 118/3 in 12 overs.
Punjab Kings lose their third wicket, Sikandar Raza fails to clear the boundary, lack of pace does the trick, quick thinking from Yash Thakur, Krunal Pandya completes the catch, the partnership breaks, Punjab Kings reach 109/3 after 11.3 overs.
Sikandar Raza with two big hits against Ravi Bishnoi, a boundary followed by a maximum, Punjab Kings reach 106/2, how close can PBKS get to this 258-run mountain? Raza, Taide’s partnership reaches 70-run mark.
Punjab Kings really behind in this chase, they needed to score more than 16 runs per over, but all they can muster up is nearly 8 or 9. 9 runs from the 10th over by Yash Thakur, LSG 93/2 after 10 overs.
Atharva Taide completes his maiden IPL fifty, in 26 balls, Punjab Kings reach 90/2 after 9.4 overs, a much needed knock, he’s been the driving force behind the Punjab Kings batters.
The partnership between Atharva Taide and Sikandar Raza has reached the 50-run mark, Punjab Kings reach 84/2 after 9 overs. Taide batting at 49 off 25, Raza batting at 20 off 14. Just 8 runs from the over by Amit Mishra, good economical bowling.
8 overs have passed Punjab Kings reach 76/2, Atharva Taide has impressed but they can’t keep up with the asking rate. Meanwhile just 6 runs from Ravi Bishnoi’s over, PBKS chasing 258 need to accelerate. Taide batting at 43 off 21, Raza batting at 18 off 12.
Punjab Kings reach 70/2 after 7 overs, at this stage, Lucknow Super Giants were 83/2, Atharva Taide is batting at 42 off 18, he’s been very impressive today, Sikandar Raza batting at 13 off 9.
Lucknow Super Giants suffer another injury blow, Naveen-ul-Haq being treated by the physios, he’s bowled really well today, has given away just 8 runs from the over, Punjab Kings reach 55/2 after 6 overs.
Punjab Kings reach 47/2 after 5 overs, despite the two wickets, they have tried to keep scoring the runs, Atharva Taide has been playing really well, an expensive 16 run over from Avesh Khan, three boundaries from the over, Taide batting at 31 off 12, Sikandar Raza batting at 1 off 3.
Punjab Kings reach 31/2 after 4 overs, Sikandar Raza comes on to join Atharva Taide, PBKS looking in a difficult spot at the moment. Meanwhile just 5 runs from the 4th over.
Punjab Kings lose both their openers, PBKS reduced to 31/2 in chase of 258, Prabhsimran Singh has to depart after scoring 9 runs, they wanted to maximize the powerplay but instead have lost both their openers.
Punjab Kings reach 26/1 after 3 overs, Marcus Stoinis’ departure would be a huge blow to Lucknow Super Giants, Ayush Badoni completes the over, 19 runs from it, PBKS will have to think how to accelerate to get as closest to the total they can.
Marcus Stoinis walking off the pitch, he tried to stop the ball from going past him, appears to have injured himself, meanwhile just 5 balls have been bowled, 15 runs from the over, two boundaries and a six before Stoinis is taken off.
Prabhsimran Singh survives a huge DRS scare, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul skeptical to take the review, huge shout from Pooran, replays showed that the ball had actually deflected off the bat. Pooran gives the stick to Rahul after the replays shown on big screen, they had taken a wrong review earlier. 4 runs from the over, PBKS 7/1 after 2 overs.
Punjab Kings lose their captain Shikhar Dhawan who managed to score just 1 run in two balls, a massive blow for PBKS. KL Rahul’s plan works to perfection, just 3 runs from the first over, Lucknow Super Giants dominating completely.
Lucknow Super Giants lose their review, Marcus Stoinis was confident, but it didn’t result in anything.
Punjab Kings will look to pull off the highest chase in IPL history, Shikhar Dhawan is in the middle with Prabhsimran Singh, looking to chase down the required target of 258.
Lucknow Super Giants smashed 41 biggies against Punjab Kings, 27 boundaries and 14 sixes, they become the side with second most big hits, Royal Challengers Bangalore again on top, RCB had smashed 42 big hits against Pune Warriors India in 2013.
Lucknow Super Giants were heading close to their victory, a massive win after they score 257/5 having batted first, Punjab Kings came close but Atharva Taide was the lone warrior who scored 66 runs but for the rest of the PBKS batters, they were never in the game after losing Shikhar Dhawan early.
Lucknow Super Giants scored the second-highest total in the history of IPL, KL Rahul’s side scored 257/5 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings. It was the highest total of IPL 2023, Kyle Mayers scored 54 in 24 balls, Ayush Badoni scored 43 off 24 balls, Marcus Stoinis the key man with 72 off 40 balls then Nicholas Pooran smashed 45 off 19.
Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis propelled Lucknow Super Giants past the 200-run mark, LSG reached 200/3 after 16 overs, four overs to go as Lucknow eye big total. Kagiso Rabada has claimed two wickets, Liam Livingstone removed Ayush Badoni.
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan returned to full fitness and won the toss against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS had multiple changes to their side, Sikandar Raza replaced Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada also came into the playing XI while LSG skipper Rahul made no changes to his side.
Punjab Kings will be hoping to have their talismanic skipper Shikhar Dhawan back to full fitness and raring to go against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants who have travelled to Mohali ahead of what promises to be an epic mid-table clash in IPL 2023.
Stand-in skipper Sam Curran has led PBKS admirably in Dhawan’s absence, and he was their MVP in their 13-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. The most expensive recruit in the history of IPL auction scored a fifty and helped take his side past the 214-run mark, and in return they restricted Rohit Sharma’s side to 201/6, thus winning the match which took them to sixth place in the IPL 2023 points table. Punjab have 8 points from 7 games and will be hoping to leapfrog LSG with a victory in their den.
Rahul’s side on the other hand come into this match on the back of a narrow 7-run defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans. It was a low-scoring thriller in Ahmedabad, with Rahul himself scoring a fifty but they were undone by the last-over heroics of Mohit Sharma and Lucknow failed to chase down a 136-run target.
More than the defeat, the manner of the loss would have hurt Rahul and his side as they were in complete control of the chase before collapsing right at the death. The defeat means that they slipped to fourth place in the table, with 8 points from 7 games and only their net run rate has kept them ahead of Punjab.
Rahul remains the leading run-scorer for his side but after their collapse against Gujarat, the 30-year-old will look to respond in stunning fashion, whereas a lot of focus will be on Shikhar as well who has been sitting out the past three matches for PBKS due to his shoulder injury.
Dhawan is the leading run-scorer for his side, and in his absence, Punjab have played really well but one can only imagine how well they can perform with Dhawan and their entire batting lineup firing on all cylinders.
Punjab Kings had recently defeated Lucknow by 2 wickets earlier this season and will hope to do the double over their rivals.
