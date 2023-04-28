PBKS vs LSG Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Head to Head Record And Predicted Teams

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are going head-to-head for the second time in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will host the contest on April 28 at 7:30 PM IST. Punjab emerged victorious in the last encounter between the two teams, notching up a two-wicket victory.

PBKS will enter into the home game against LSG after a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, LSG are coming off a disappointing seven-run loss to Gujarat Titans. Both Punjab and Lucknow are now sitting with 8 points in 7 games. A victory for either side can find them a place among the top-three.

Head-to-head Record

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have previously faced off twice in the IPL. Lucknow had won one game in the last season. But Punjab managed to balance the equation by winning the opening clash this year.

Check out PBKS vs LSG Probable XIs

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matt Short, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi

PBKS vs LSG Full Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Mohit Rathee, Sikandar Raza, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

