PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Coverage on TV, Online

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: Both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be aiming to carry forward their winning run when they square up against each other in this season’s IPL on Wednesday. The match between Punjab and Mumbai will be played in Mohali. With a game in hand, Mumbai are currently two points behind Punjab in the IPL standings. The two teams have already faced each other in the first leg of the competition and Punjab emerged victorious in that contest by 13 runs. Shikhar Dhawan’s men will now head into the clash after getting the better of Chennai Super Kings by four wickets.

Mumbai failed to kick off their IPL 2023 journey on a promising note. The side have so far claimed four wins in the 16th season of IPL.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will take place on May 3, Wednesday.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match start?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians For IPL 2023?

Punjab Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short

Mumbai Indians Full Squad For IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

