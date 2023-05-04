Trends :DC VS RCB LIVEDC VS RCB Dream11CSK VS MICSK VS MI Dream11CSK VS MI Pitch Report
Home » Cricket Home » 'To all Police Departments, You Have Important Matters to Take Care of': Mumbai Indians' Subtle Dig at Punjab Kings After Mohali Run-fest

The action wasn't just limited to the field between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians as the social media handles of the two franchises also chimed in

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 16:42 IST

Chandigarh, India

MI avenged their defeat, on and off the field. (Sportzpics)
Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings in a run-fest in Mohali on Wednesday. The five-time champions were ruthless in their demolition of the Punjab bowling attack as they comfortably chased down 215 runs.

With that, MI avenged their defeat to PBKS earlier this season when they came close chasing down 215 at Wankhede Stadium.

MI took the opportunity to balance the ledger on social media as well with a classy response to a PBKS’ tweet last month.

“To all Police departments, nothing to report here. We just played a game of cricket in Mohali and a team was beaten here. You guys have important matters to take care of. Thank you for your services as always," the post from MI read.

Last month, PBKS took a dig at MI batters after Arshdeep Singh broke the middle stump with one of his toe-crushers.

“Hey Mumbai Police, we’d like to report a crime," wrote PBKS alongside a picture showing the dismissal of Tilak Varma.

Fans on twitter have been praising MI for their classy response to Punjab Kings. One fan wrote, “Sweet timing and class!"

Another fan tweeted, “It’s called humility and respect. And that’s why we are the greatest franchise ever."

“Proud to be a Mumbai Indians fan," read another tweet.

On Wednesday, PBKS posted a 200-plus for the fourth time in a row in IPL 2023, courtesy of an unbroken partnership of 119 runs between Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma.

The duo propelled Punjab from 95 for 3 in the 12th over to 214/3 in 20 overs.

While chasing a mammoth target, MI lost their skipper Rohit Sharma for a three-ball duck.

Mumbai were 54 for 2 after the powerplay and wee in a tricky spot.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan then unleashed carnage.

Suryakumar came in to bat as the Impact Player after the dismissal of Cameron Green.

The pair blunted Punjab’s bowling attack.

They went after the likes of Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar and Sam Curran.

Even Punjab’s premier pacer Arshdeep was not spared and he was smashed all over the park.

MI eventually chased down the target with seven balls to spare. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have now climbed to the sixth position on the points table.

