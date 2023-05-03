PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Star as Mumbai Indians Gun Down 215

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 23:24 IST
Chandigarh, India
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Highlights: Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav struck blazing half-centuries to help MI recover from the Powerplay jolts to chase down 215 against PBKS on Wednesday. Ishan top-scored with 75 off 41 while Suryakumar made 66 off 31. Read More
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav struck blazing half-centuries as Mumbai Indians again chased down a 200-plus total in IPL 2023. This time, they did it against Punjab Kings who posted a huge 214/3 thanks to some sensation hitting from Liam Livingstone who made an unbeaten 82 and with Jitesh Sharma, who belted 49 not out, stitched an unbroken century stand for the fourth wicket.
PBKS would have felt at ease after getting rid of MI captain Rohit Sharma for a duck in the very first over while defending the total. And when Cameron Green fell off the final delivery of Powerplay, MI dug-out would have gotten a little nervous. However, Ishan Kishan was in top form as joined hands with Suryakumar to add 116 runs for the third wicket to put them on course. Ishan made 75 off 41 while SKY fell after hitting 66 off 31. PBKS had a little hope when both Ishan and Suryakumar departed in quick succession. However, Tilak Varma and Tim David ensured no late drama as they took MI over the line comfortably.
Sealed with a six! Tilak Varma launches one high over long-off as Mumbai Indians make mockery of the target of 215. They have overhauled it, finish with 216/4 in 18.5 overs. This is a special chase from the five-time champions. For the second time in a row, they have chased down a 200-plus total in IPL 2023.
9 runs from the third over of Sam Curran including a boundary off the first delivery - Tim David opens the face of the bat to guide it to third man region. MI need 12 off 12 now.
Mumbai Indians reach 200/4 in 17.3 overs. They now need 15 off 15 with six deliveries in hand. MI clear favourites.
Tilak Varma has negated the two dismissals by blasting two sixes and a four in the over of Arshdeep Singh that began with the dismissal of Ishan Kishan. An over of two halves. The first three deliveries resulted in one run and a wicket. Off the next three came 16 runs. A short ball pulled over midwicket, a low full toss scooped over short fine leg, and a full delivery flicked over square leg.
WICKET! Punjab Kings have removed the dangermen in quick succession. An angled delivery from Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan goes for the pull shot only to find a fielder in the deep. A massive wicket for PBKS. MI have lost both their set batters. Kishan scored 75 off 41.
Tim David manages to sneak in a boundary in what is still a superb over from Nathan Ellis. 8 runs and a wicket in it. MI need 37 off 24 now.
WICKET! The end of a special innings from Suryakumar Yadav. Nathan Ellis brings PBKS a much-needed breakthrough. A cut shot from SKY and the ball flies over Arshdeep Singh at short third region but he leaps and takes a superb catch. SKY scored 66 off 31.
Shikhar Dhawan brings back Arshdeep Singh. And Suryakumar Yadav whips it away for a four. And then Ishan Kishan, to remind everyone that he’s also batting, launches a massive six over deep midwicket. And then launches the next over the bowler’s head for four. He repeats the shot off the final delivery as well for same result. 21 runs from it. MI need 45 off 30 now. WOW!
The stunning partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan has turned the dismissal of Rohit Sharma into a distant memory from a different era. Suryakumar uses his supple wrist to flay one over point for a four. 11 rund from the over of Nathan Ellis. MI
WOW! This is SKY Special. Even Harmanpreet Kaur is enjoying the stunning show from the MI star. Sam Curran back in the attack and Suryakumar blasts back-to-back sixes off his first two deliveries. And then when Curran went full, SKY thumped it back for a straight four. A wide followed before Surya whipped it to fine leg for four more and brought up his fifty. 23 runs from it.
FIFTY! Suryakumar Yadav in his elements. He has rushed to his half-century with a flurry of boundaries off Sam Curran. A four to bring up the milestone in just 23 deliveries.
100 runs needed in 48 deliveries now for Mumbai Indians. They have 8 wickets in the bank. Ishan Kishan ends the over of Nathan Ellis with four. 10 runs off it.
FIFTY! A superb half-century for Ishan Kishan - took him just 29 deliveries to get to the milestone.
They have the momentum now. Punjab Kings bowlers will be under pressure now. Suryakumar Yadav uses his feet and slices one over point for a four. And then cuts the next through point for for more. Ishan Kishan then puts on the dancing shoes to blasts one past the bowler for a four of his own. 14 runs from the third over of Rahul Chahar.
With a single, Suryakumar Yadav brings up Mumbai Indians’ 100 in 10.4 overs.
A big over for Mumbai Indians. They would want such overs regularly now considering they need to score 12.4 runs per over now. Harpreet Brar continues and Ishan Kishan steps out to muscle it past the bowler for a four. And when Brar went wide, Kishan slogged it over deep midwicket for a maximum. 14 runs from it.
Suryakumar Yadav brings out the sweep shot against Rahul Chahar and sends the past short fine leg region for a four. A decent over this for Mumbai Indians. 10 runs from it.
Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar into the attack now. Just 7 runs off it. Ishan Kishan on 28 off 19, Suryakumar Yadav on 11 off 8.
Legspinner Rahul Chahar introduced into the attack. Suryakumar Yadav has walked in next. Chahar bowls one short and SKY pulls it away for a four to open his account. Just 6 runs from it.
WICKET! The powerplay belongs to Punjab Kings just because Mumbai Indians have ended up losing Cameron Green off the final delivery of the phase. Nathan Ellis strikes. Green makes room and pulls a slower one to find Rahul Chahar in the deep. He scored 23 off 18.
With a single, Ishan Kishan brings up Mumbai Indians 50 in 5.2 overs.
Rishi Dhawan continues. And after conceding just three runs off 12 deliveries, he has been creamed for 17 in this third over alone. Ishan Kishan charged down the track and launched the first delivery over long-on for a six. And then he cleared his front foot to blast the third delivery over long-on as well for six. Cameron Green ended the over with a punch for four through point.
Left-arm pacer Sam Curran summoned. Starts well with two dot balls and a single off the third. His fourth is short and wide and Cameron Green chases after it and gets a top-edge away for four. He misses the next delivery putting the sixth to midwicket region for a four. 9 runs from it.
Rishi Dhawan continues. Another fine over from the pacer. Just two singles in it.
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has conceded 16 runs in his first over. He started with a wide before Cameron Green muscled the first over mid-on for a four. Three singles off the next three followed before Ishan Kishan guided the fifth to third man for a four and then Arshdeep bowled a terrific delivery but the ball struck the bat even as the batter took an evasive action and went to the third man region for four more.
Five runs and a wicket in the first over, bowled by Rishi Dhawan. There was a four thanks to byes with the ball evading everyone including the inside edge of Cameron Green and the flying keeper.
OUT! Rohit Sharma has been dislodged for a three-ball duck. Massive wicket for Punjab Kings. Rishi Dhawan has landed a big blow. A full delivery and Rohit backs away to hole out at third man on 0.
So Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle. Mumbai Indians will have to chase down another 200-plus total if they are to win tonight against Punjab Kings. Highest successful chase in Mohali in an IPL game is 194. MI will have to break a record. Rishi Dhawan with the new ball. Target - 215
Akash Madhwal has ended up bowling a decent final over considering the carnage unleashed by Liam Livingstone in the slog overs. 9 runs from it and no boundary in it. Liam Livingstone finishes unbeaten on 82 off 42. Jitesh Sharma unbeaten on 49 off 27. Together they added 119 off just 53 deliveries for the fourth wicket.
Earlier, MI lost Rohit Sharma for a duck in the first over and then Cameron Green in the final over of Powerplay. Rishi Dhawan removed Rohit while Nathan Ellis broke the solid 54-run partnership for the second wicket with the scalp of Green on 23.
Liam Livingstone smashed his way to an unbeaten 82 while Jitesh Sharma clubbed 49 not out to power PBKS to a massive 214/3 against Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Together the duo stitched an unbroken century stand for the third wicket to take PBKS to a massive total.
Piyush Chawla struck had dented PBKS progress to get rid of Matthew Short on 27 and Shikhar Dhawan on 30.
Dhawan and Short had added 49 runs for the second wicket before their partnership was broken by Chawla with a googly.
PBKS lost an early wicket in Prabhsimran Singh who was caught behind on 9 off Arshad Khan before Matthew Short and Dhawan repaired the damage.
MI skipper Rohit Sharma opted to field first after winning the coin toss in Mohali. They have one change with injured Riley Meredith replaced by Akash Madhwal. PBKS have brought back Nathan Ellis and Matthew Short and left out Sikandar Raza and Kagiso Rabada.
The last time these two teams squared off in IPL 2023, over 400 runs were scored across 40 overs. Punjab Kings emerged victorious after posting a mammoth 214/8 at the Wankhede Stadium with Sam Curran hitting a quick half-century before Arshdeep Singh took four wickets. Mumbai Indians came close but eventually finished at 201/6 with Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering fifty.
Both the teams are currently in the bottom half of the points table and with the tournament entering its next phase when the teams start to gear up for the playoffs race, every point becomes crucial.
A win tonight in Mohali can propel PBKS in the top-four. MI can also take their tally to 10 points and improve their chances of remaining in the contention for a top-four finish.
It’s difficult to pick a clear favourite of the two considering how they have fared so far. Both though come into this contest having chased down 200-plus target in their respective last matches.
PBKS chased down 201 against Chennai Super Kings while MI gunned down 213 thanks to death-overs heroics from Tim David who crashed three sixes in a row in the final over to seal the deal.
Full Squads
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar
