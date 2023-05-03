PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Star as Mumbai Indians Gun Down 215

After the two exited in quick succession, Tilak Varma provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 26 off 10 in the company of Tim David who made 19 not out.

Earlier, MI lost Rohit Sharma for a duck in the first over and then Cameron Green in the final over of Powerplay. Rishi Dhawan removed Rohit while Nathan Ellis broke the solid 54-run partnership for the second wicket with the scalp of Green on 23.

Liam Livingstone smashed his way to an unbeaten 82 while Jitesh Sharma clubbed 49 not out to power PBKS to a massive 214/3 against Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Together the duo stitched an unbroken century stand for the third wicket to take PBKS to a massive total.

Piyush Chawla struck had dented PBKS progress to get rid of Matthew Short on 27 and Shikhar Dhawan on 30.

Dhawan and Short had added 49 runs for the second wicket before their partnership was broken by Chawla with a googly.

PBKS lost an early wicket in Prabhsimran Singh who was caught behind on 9 off Arshad Khan before Matthew Short and Dhawan repaired the damage.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma opted to field first after winning the coin toss in Mohali. They have one change with injured Riley Meredith replaced by Akash Madhwal. PBKS have brought back Nathan Ellis and Matthew Short and left out Sikandar Raza and Kagiso Rabada.

The last time these two teams squared off in IPL 2023, over 400 runs were scored across 40 overs. Punjab Kings emerged victorious after posting a mammoth 214/8 at the Wankhede Stadium with Sam Curran hitting a quick half-century before Arshdeep Singh took four wickets. Mumbai Indians came close but eventually finished at 201/6 with Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering fifty.

Both the teams are currently in the bottom half of the points table and with the tournament entering its next phase when the teams start to gear up for the playoffs race, every point becomes crucial.

A win tonight in Mohali can propel PBKS in the top-four. MI can also take their tally to 10 points and improve their chances of remaining in the contention for a top-four finish.

It’s difficult to pick a clear favourite of the two considering how they have fared so far. Both though come into this contest having chased down 200-plus target in their respective last matches.

PBKS chased down 201 against Chennai Super Kings while MI gunned down 213 thanks to death-overs heroics from Tim David who crashed three sixes in a row in the final over to seal the deal.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar

