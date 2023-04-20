PBKS vs RCB Highlights IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Punjab Kings By 24 Runs

PBKS vs RCB Highlights IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs, RCB had scored 174/4 in their 20 overs but restricted PBKS to 150. Mohammed Siraj got a 4-wicket haul, Prabhsimran Singh scored 46 runs, Jitesh Sharma scored 41 but their efforts went in vain as RCB win their third game of IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 174/4 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings, Faf du Plessis scored 84 off 56 balls, Virat Kohli scored 59 off 47 balls and RCB reached a fight-worthy total. Punjab Kings need 175 runs to win.

Virat Kohli is captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore against Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan misses out due to his shoulder niggle, Sam Curran captains PBKS and Punjab Kings won the toss, electing to bowl first. Faf du Plessis won’t be able to field, and be subbed out after the first innings, Vijaykumar Vyshak to play in the second innings. PBKS have two changes to their playing XI, Liam Livingstone and Nathan Ellis start, and Kagiso Rabada is benched.

Punjab Kings are all set to host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday in match number 27th of IPL 2023 on April 20 with both teams hoping for a positive result. PBKS defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match by 2 wickets in the absence of their talismanic captain Shikhar Dhawan who was sidelined with a niggle.

RCB meanwhile come into this fixture on the back of an 8-run defeat at the hands of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Punjab Kings are currently in fifth place on the IPL 2023 points table with six points from five matches, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore are in eighth place, having just four points from five matches.

In Dhawan’s absence, Sam Curran led PBKS to a crucial win, Sikander Raza put in an all-round display, while Curran himself picked up three wickets as Lucknow could only manage to score 159/8 after being invited to bat first, despite KL Rahul’s 74-run inning.

In reply, PBKS successfully chased down the required total with 3 balls to spare as Raza’s fifty, Matthew Short’s 34-run knock followed by a match-winning knock from Shahrukh Khan (23* off 10 balls) ensured the win.

On the other hand, Faf du Plessis’ RCB were beaten narrowly by CSK in a run-fest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube both scored fifties to propel the four-time IPL champs to a massive total of 226/6.

Conway scored 83 from 45 balls, while Dube got 52 off 27 deliveries. RCB set out to achieve the highest successful chase in IPL history but were jolted with early blows as Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror departed however, Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell both got fifties but RCB suffered another batting collapse.

The Bengaluru-based franchise could only score 218 runs, falling short by 8 runs and they will be hoping to return back to winning ways. Virat, Du Plessis, and Maxwell’s batting has been top-notch in IPL 2023 season, but they’d need the rest of the batters to chip in as well if they hope to make it to the playoffs.

On the other hand, Dhawan has been a knight in shining armour alongside Curran for PBKS, but they would need more consistent contributions from the rest of the batsmen.

