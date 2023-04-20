PBKS vs RCB Highlights IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Punjab Kings By 24 Runs

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Punjab Kings once again let down by their batters, a Shikhar Dhawan-less batting unit failed to chase down RCB’s target of 175 runs, they could only manage to score 150 runs, Mohammed Siraj’s 4 wicket haul does the damage. That’s it from us, do follow the second match, Delhi Capitals in search of their win of IPL 2023 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Royal Challengers Bangalore win thriller by 24 runs! What a win! Spectacular all-round display from RCB. Jitesh Sharma deserves credit for his 41-run knock but RCB had too much in the tank.
Royal Challengers Bangalore in cruise control, Mohammed Siraj gets another wicket, Nathan Ellis departs, all eyes on Jitesh Sharma, can they stay alive, PBKS 149/9 after 18 overs.
Mohammed Siraj gets the wicket of Harpreet Brar, RCB have another lifeline! Wickets flying here in Mohali, Brar swings but fails to connect, Brar gets castled, his inning ends, Jitesh Sharma holds the key, if he can stay on, PBKS will still have a chance. PBKS 147/ 8 after 17.3 overs.
Jitesh Sharma gets another lifeline, he had earlier been saved by DRS, now survives again after Virat Kohli drops the catch, can this be a sign of things to come? PBKS 146/7 after 17.1 overs.
Another day in the IPL 2023 season, another close contest, RCB looked to be running away with it, but Punjab Kings remain alive with Jitesh Sharma leading the charge. PBKS 138/7, 37 needed off 24 balls, Jitesh batting at 36 off 20 key for PBKS.
Jitesh Sharma is trying to make this contest an even battle, smashes Vijaykumar Vyshak for a boundary, followed by a maximum! Punjab Kings still have a chance, just about, Jitesh batting at 36 off 20 balls. PBKS 137/7 after 15.5 overs.
Just 4 runs from Mohammed Siraj’s over, Virat Kohli hopes to wrap this up as RCB inching towards their victory, PBKS 114/7 after 14 overs. Harpreet Brar batting at 5 off 4, Jitesh Sharma batting at 16 off 12.
Wanindu Hasaranga traps Shahrukh Khan, the Punjab Kings batter fails to read the googly, came down down the track, misses the ball altogether and Dinesh Karthik does the rest. Punjab Kings reduced to 110/7 after 13 overs.
An eventful over from Wayne Parnell, a maximum from Prabhsimran Singh, the PBKS batter departs on the next ball before Shahrukh Khan dispatches one into the stands on the last ball of the over, a wicket and 13 runs from the over. PBKS 103/6 after 12 overs.
It’s all happening here in Mohali, Prabhsimran Singh departs on the very next ball after smashing a six! Wonderful hit from Singh but he misses his fifty, gets castled by Wayne Parnell who has the last laugh. PBKS 97/6 after 11.4 overs.
Punjab Kings batter Jitesh Sharma survives, he came out swinging his bat and got nowhere near the ball, Jitesh escapes, the umpire did signal out but he opts for a review and the replays show the ball missing the stumps. To rub further salt on the wounds, it was a waist-high no-ball, and a six from Jitesh. Eventful over, 13 runs from it, PBKS reach 90/5 after 11 overs.
Punjab Kings reach 77/5 after 10 overs, still a long way to go but do they have enough gas in the tank with five wickets left, Sam Curran the latest wicket to fall, Prabhsimran Singh batting at 39, he’ll be key if PBKS have to pull off this miraculous win.
Punjab Kings have another nail in their coffin! Sam Curran has to walk back, a bit of lazy running, take nothing away from the throw of Hasaranga! PBKS struggling at 76/5, Jitesh Sharma joins Prabhsimran Singh.
Prabhsimran Singh keeps Punjab Kings ticking, welcomes Hasaranga with a maximum and closes out the over with another big hit down the park, 14 runs off the over, PBKS reach 70/4 after 9 overs. Sam Curran batting at 5 off 8, Prabhsimran Singh batting at 37 off 24.
Prabhsimran Singh dropped at 30, Harshal Patel did put in the dive but fails to reach there in time. Virat Kohli turns to Wanindu Hasaraga, Prabhsimran Singh welcomes him with a maximum but almost falls on the next ball.
Punjab Kings lost 4 wickets in the powerplay, RCB’s total domination, now Sam Curran the skipper comes out to bat and joins Prabhsimran Singh. PBKS reach 53/4 after 7 overs. Just five runs from Vyshak’s over, Punjab Kings need something special today to win this match.
Harpreet Singh dismissed, it’s all falling apart very quickly for Punjab Kings. What a sensational runout from Mohammed Siraj and he can do no long today, Virat Kohli celebrates with ecstasy, Punjab Kings melting away in their chase. PBKS 43/4 after 5.5 overs.
Prabhsimran Singh has impressed today, looking good so far as PBKS batters struggled but he’s scored boundaries constantly. PBKS reach 40/3 after 5 overs, Prabhsimran Singh batting at 14 off 9, while Harpreet Bhatia batting at 12 off 8.
Royal Challengers Bangalore making light work of Punjab Kings’ batting lineup, Liam Livingstone departs, Virat Kohli asks for a review, Siraj struck his pads, Livingstone stepped out but it’s all three reds, good review, what a start from RCB! PBKS 31/3 after 3.4 overs.
Punjab Kings under pressure, lost two early wickets in chase of 175. Liam Livingstone batting at 2 off 2, Prabhsimran Singh batting at 13 off 7.
Wanindu Hasaranga joins the act, the Sri Lankan spinner gets Matthew Short on his first ball, the Australian failed to read the google and Punjab Kings have lost two batters now in their chase of 175. Liam Livingstone comes out to bat. PBKS 20/2 after 2.1 overs.
Punjab Kings looking to break the shackles, Matthew Short smacks a six followed by a boundary from Prabhsimran. PBKS reach 20/1 after 2 overs, 11 runs from the over.
Punjab Kings jolted with an early blow, without Shikhar Dhawan even this chase of 175 could be tricky for them. And with an early wicket, they need to be very careful. PBKS 9/1, a bitter sweet over as Prabhsimran does get the boundary following Taide’s dismissal.
It has been a surreal display this season so far from Mohammed Siraj in the powerplay, Atharva gets a boundary on the first ball, Siraj hits him plum in front of the stumps, and they get an early wicket.
Siraj with a huge shout for an LBW against Atharva Taide, Virat Kohli appeals too but on-field umpire remains unconvinced. They ask for a DRS review, and it’s successful! Three reds! Mohamed Siraj with another wicket! PBKS 4/1 after 0.2 overs.
Prabhsimran is the impact sub for PBKS, opening alongside Atharva Taide, and Mohammed Siraj to open with the new ball.
Credit has to go to Sam Curran and his bowling unit, perhaps RCB wouldn’t be happy not to cross the 200-run mark. They got a sublime start yet again, but melted towards the end.
RCB reach 174/4 after 20 overs, Punjab Kings need 174 to win, credit to PBKS and Sam Curran for his captaincy. It was going all RCB’s way once Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis scored their respective fifties but, PBKS roared back and dominated the contest since.
Dinesh Karthik fails to provide the impetus once again, RCB slump to 163/4 after 19 overs. This has been another disappointing performance from RCB’s middle order after a brisk start by Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.
PBKS vs RCB Highlights IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs, RCB had scored 174/4 in their 20 overs but restricted PBKS to 150. Mohammed Siraj got a 4-wicket haul, Prabhsimran Singh scored 46 runs, Jitesh Sharma scored 41 but their efforts went in vain as RCB win their third game of IPL 2023.
Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 174/4 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings, Faf du Plessis scored 84 off 56 balls, Virat Kohli scored 59 off 47 balls and RCB reached a fight-worthy total. Punjab Kings need 175 runs to win.
Virat Kohli is captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore against Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan misses out due to his shoulder niggle, Sam Curran captains PBKS and Punjab Kings won the toss, electing to bowl first. Faf du Plessis won’t be able to field, and be subbed out after the first innings, Vijaykumar Vyshak to play in the second innings. PBKS have two changes to their playing XI, Liam Livingstone and Nathan Ellis start, and Kagiso Rabada is benched.
Punjab Kings are all set to host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday in match number 27th of IPL 2023 on April 20 with both teams hoping for a positive result. PBKS defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match by 2 wickets in the absence of their talismanic captain Shikhar Dhawan who was sidelined with a niggle.
RCB meanwhile come into this fixture on the back of an 8-run defeat at the hands of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Punjab Kings are currently in fifth place on the IPL 2023 points table with six points from five matches, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore are in eighth place, having just four points from five matches.
In Dhawan’s absence, Sam Curran led PBKS to a crucial win, Sikander Raza put in an all-round display, while Curran himself picked up three wickets as Lucknow could only manage to score 159/8 after being invited to bat first, despite KL Rahul’s 74-run inning.
In reply, PBKS successfully chased down the required total with 3 balls to spare as Raza’s fifty, Matthew Short’s 34-run knock followed by a match-winning knock from Shahrukh Khan (23* off 10 balls) ensured the win.
On the other hand, Faf du Plessis’ RCB were beaten narrowly by CSK in a run-fest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube both scored fifties to propel the four-time IPL champs to a massive total of 226/6.
Conway scored 83 from 45 balls, while Dube got 52 off 27 deliveries. RCB set out to achieve the highest successful chase in IPL history but were jolted with early blows as Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror departed however, Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell both got fifties but RCB suffered another batting collapse.
The Bengaluru-based franchise could only score 218 runs, falling short by 8 runs and they will be hoping to return back to winning ways. Virat, Du Plessis, and Maxwell’s batting has been top-notch in IPL 2023 season, but they’d need the rest of the batters to chip in as well if they hope to make it to the playoffs.
On the other hand, Dhawan has been a knight in shining armour alongside Curran for PBKS, but they would need more consistent contributions from the rest of the batsmen.
