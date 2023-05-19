PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

The 66th game of the Indian Premier League 2023 will feature Punjab Kings hosting Rajasthan Royals at their adopted home, the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The hosts, who have had a rather challenging IPL season, currently hold the eighth position on the table. Consequently, the upcoming game carries significant importance for them.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals recently suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last home league game on Sunday, May 14. As they currently occupy the sixth spot on the table, the Royals will be eager to improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs this season with a victory in this match.

Both sides are all but out of the tournament barring a whole host of results going their way. However, for starters, they need to win this match to even be in contention.

Fantasy Player Picks for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler has tapered off in the last few games, but on a true batting surface in Dharamsala, he can be the main man for Rajasthan to tee off. Buttler can be the captain of your side.

For Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan, their captain would want to end this season on a high and he would not get a better batting surface to showcase his prowess. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

Punjab and Delhi have locked horns against one another in 24 matches. While Rajasthan Royals have won 14 games, Punjab Kings have been victorious in 10 matches.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, R. Ashwin

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada

PBKS vs RR Probable XIs

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C, wk), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa

What are the full squads of Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings For IPL 2023?

PBKS vs RR Full Squad

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa