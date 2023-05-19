Trends :Playoffs QualificationMI VS SRHRCB VS GTPitch ReportDream11
PBKS vs RR Highlights IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings in Last-over Thriller to Stay Alive in Playoffs Race

IPL 2023 PBKS VS RR Live Score

PBKS VS RR Highlights: Catch the updates - team lineup, and insights of the IPL 2023 match. Don't miss the action as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 00:42 IST

Dharmsala (Dharamshala), India

IPL 2023 PBKS VS RR Highlights: Half-centuries from Yashwasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal followed by Shimron Hetmyers’ stunning 46-run knock powered Rajasthan Royals to a 4-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a do-or-die match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, here on Friday. Read More

May 19, 2023 23:25 IST

Rajasthan Royals (189/6) beat Punjab Kings (187/5) by 4 wickets

Dhruv Jurel finishes it off in style with a six under immense pressure. A crucial 4-wicket win for Rajasthan Royals and Jurel lived up to the Impact Player tag here. Excellent game of cricket as both teams fought hard till the end but it was Royals night as they stay alive in the playoffs race but they still need MI and RCB to lose their respective matches. Rajasthan Royals (189/6) beat Punjab Kings (187/5) by 4 wickets

May 19, 2023 23:20 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL Updates: Hetmyer Falls!

Sam Curran finally gets the big wicket of Shimron Hetmyer in the penultimate over. However, Hetmyer has put Royals in a comfortable position with a couple of boundaries in the over. Punjab Kings still have a chance here as Royals need 9 runs from the final over. RR 179/6 in 19 overs

May 19, 2023 23:12 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL Updates: Parag Departs!

Riyan Parag smashed Kagiso Rabada for back-to-back sixes to make the equation easy for Rajasthan Royals but got out on the final ball of the over. Rabada pitched it full and trapped it in front of the wicket with a yorker. RR 169/5 in 18 overs

May 19, 2023 23:07 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL Updates

Harpreet Brar dropped a golden chance to take the catch of Shimron Hetmyer here and it might turn very costly for Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, only six runs came off Sam Curran’s over. RR 156/4 in 17 overs

May 19, 2023 22:49 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL Updates: Jaiswal Departs!

OUT! Another Rajasthan Royals batter departs after scoring fifty. Yashasvi Jaiswal went for a reverse sweep against Nathan Ellis but only managed to find a fielder in Rishi Dhawan. A crucial fifty from Jaiswal but the job is not yet done for RR as the onus is now on Shimron Hetmyer to take RR over the line. RR 137/4 in 14.3 overs

May 19, 2023 22:47 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL Updates: Fifty For Jaiswal!

Yashasvi Jaiswal hits another fifty here not his best one but definitely a crucial one.

May 19, 2023 22:45 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL Updates

A big over from Sam Curran as 18 runs came off it. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer are fetching boundaries at ease here. Hetmyer has switched the gears of Rajasthan Royals’ innings and they are looking in control now. RR 134/3 in 14 overs

May 19, 2023 22:39 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL Updates

What shot by Yashasvi Jaiswal to end the over. The batter shuffled a bit and got into the position to reverse hit over the wicketkeeper’s head for a boundary. 13 runs came off the over. RR 116/3 in 13 overs

May 19, 2023 22:36 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL Updates

100 up for Rajasthan Royals! Arshdeep Singh delivered dots on the first three balls but leaked 12 on the last three balls. Rajasthan still have an edge in this chase but a couple of wickets will put Punjab on the top. RR 103/3 in 12 overs

May 19, 2023 22:26 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL Updates: Samson Departs!

OUT! Another disappointing knock from Sanju Samson as he departs for just two. The Rajasthan Royals skipper went for a big shot but failed to clear the rope and got caught by Rishi Dhawan. Big blow for Rajasthan Royals in the tricky chase. RR 90/3 in 10.5 overs

May 19, 2023 22:23 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL Updates: DDP Falls!

OUT! Devdutt Padikkal departs for 51! He went for a cheeky shot after completing his half-century and got caught by Harpreet Brar at point. A crucial wicket for Punjab Kings at this stage to bounce back. RR 85/2 in 9.5 overs

May 19, 2023 22:20 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL Updates: Padikkal hits fifty!

Devdutt Paddikal completes his half-century. Excellent knock from the southpaw thus far as he reaches the mark in 29 balls. He smashed Arshdeep Singh for a six and then took a single to hit the mark.

May 19, 2023 22:18 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL Updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a four on the first ball after the strategic time-out to make his intentions clear. 9 runs came off the over. The two batters are running well between the wickets. Punjab Kings need to find a way to break this partnership now. RR 76/1 in 9 overs

May 19, 2023 22:11 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL Updates

A couple of tight overs after the powerplay as 10 runs came off the last two. Yashasvi Jaiswal is trying hard but he is not looking at his best thus far apart from a couple of boundaries in the first over. Punjab Kings need a wicket here to bounce back. RR 67/1 in 8 overs

May 19, 2023 22:03 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: End of Powerplay!

Devdutt Padikkal continues to impress with his fluent shots here. He stamped his authority over Kagiso Rabada by smashing him for a six and a four. 11 runs off the over as Rajasthan Royals finished the powerplay on high. Good recovery from Royals as the two young southpaws are looking in fine touch here. RR 57/1 in 6 overs

May 19, 2023 21:58 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023

Nathan Ellis into the attack and 8 runs came off his over. The current run rate is at par with the required run rate as Rajasthan have managed it well despite losing Jos Buttler early. RR 46/1 in 5 overs

May 19, 2023 21:53 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023

Seems like it’s a Devdutt Padikkal night. The southpaw hasn’t played an impact inning thus far this season but tonight he is looking in good touch. He hit Kagiso Rabada for a six. 11 runs came off the over. RR 38/1 in 4 overs

May 19, 2023 21:50 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023

A couple of boundaries for Rajasthan Royals as both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal found boundaries. 11 runs came from Arshdeep Singh’s over. Yashasvi will be key here for the Royals here. RR 27/1 in 3 overs

May 19, 2023 21:42 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Rabada Removes Buttler!

The horror show continues for Jos Buttler as he registers another duck here. Excellent from Kagiso Rabada as he put doubts in Buttler’s mind with three dot balls and then trapped him plumb in front of the wicket. Buttler is disappointed with himself here. RR 12/1 in 1.4 overs

May 19, 2023 21:38 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023

A 12-run over to start the chase for Rajasthan Royals. Yashasvi Jaiswal is on fire and showcasing his sublime form here as he hit Sam Curran for three boundaries to put Rajasthan Royals on top. RR 12/0 in 1 over

May 19, 2023 21:35 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are out in the middle for Rajasthan Royals. Sam Curran has the ball in hand

May 19, 2023 21:19 IST

Punjab Kings 187/5 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals

Shahrukh Khan lives up to the finisher’s tag and smashed Trent Boult for boundaries in the final over. 18 runs came off Trent Boult’s over. Shahrukh remained unbeaten on 41 while Sam Curran didn’t find the chance in the last over and scored 49 runs*. Good comeback from Punjab Kings in the end. Punjab Kings 187/5 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals

May 19, 2023 21:12 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Massive over for Punjab!

Decision to give penultimate over for Yuzvendra Chahal backfired for Rajasthan Royals. Sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan took Chahal for cleaners as 28 runs came off it. A much-needed over for Punjab Kings to get past 160 and now they can go for 180 in the final over. PBKS 169/5 in 19 overs

May 19, 2023 21:09 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023

A fine 18th over from Navdeep Saini as 8 runs came off it. Excellent spell from the RR paceman as he claimed three important wickets for 40 runs in his four overs. The onus is on Shahrukh and Curran to hit big in the last two overs. PBKS 141/5 in 18 overs

May 19, 2023 21:02 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023

Adam Zampa also ended his spell with an 8-run over. However, it was an impressive performance from the ball by Zampa as he gave just 26 runs in his four overs and claimed the crucial wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. PBKS 133/5 in 17 overs

May 19, 2023 21:00 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023

Sandeep Sharma finished his spell with an 8-run over. Not his night as he gave away 46 runs from his four without taking any wicket. However, Punjab Kings have slowed down here as Rajasthan will look to restrict them under 160 now. PBKS 125/5 in 16 overs

May 19, 2023 20:52 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023

A superb over from Yuzvendra Chahal as only three runs came off it and the pressure is once again on Punjab Kings. 180 looks difficult from here after Jitesh’s departure but Shahrukh Khan can do it by targeting short boundaries. PBKS 117/5 in 15 overs

May 19, 2023 20:44 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Saini Gets Jitesh

Navdeep Saini gets the last laugh here against Jitesh Sharma as he got hammered for a six and couple of fours before that. Jitesh was looking to attack him and went for another big shot but mistimed it completely this time and got caught. PBKS 114/4 in 13.4 overs

May 19, 2023 20:33 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023

A 44-run partnership between Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran here as Punjab Kings have recovered well from the early blows here. 9 runs came off Adam Zampa’s over as Punjab should continue this momentum. 94/4 in 12 overs

May 19, 2023 20:28 IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2023

Eight runs came from Yuzvendra Chahal’s over. Rajasthan Royals want to break the partnership which is getting dangerous. Sam Curran is also looking in decent touch here. The boundary dimensions are small here and Punjab can exploit that in the last five overs. PBKS 85/4 in 11 overs

The Royals thus put themselves in contention for the Playoffs spots as they moved to fifth on the table with this four-wicket win while Punjab Kings are officially out of the race.
Punjab Kings posted a competitive 187 for five against Rajasthan Royals in a must-win game for both the sides to stay afloat in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Sent into bat, PBKS lost wickets at regular intervals to slide to 50 for 4 in the seventh over before Sam Curran (49 not out) and Jitesh Sharma (44 off 28) added 64 runs for the fifth wicket to give some momentum to the innings. Towards the end, M Shahrukh Khan made valuable 41 off 23 balls. Navdeep Saini (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers for RR, while Adam Zampa (1/26) and Trent Boult (1/35) picked up a wicket each. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings at HPCA Dharamsala. Rajasthan made four changes in the XI and the most notable one was R Ashwin who missed out due to back spasm. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 66 pits two teams with equal points against each other and the one that wins, persists in the playoff race. Punjab Kings are set to host the Rajasthan Royals in Dharamsala in what’s going to be another cracker of a contest this season. RR was supposed to be among the early entrants to the knockout but back-to-back losses dented their journey in the tournament. Punjab, on the other hand, have had a roller-coaster ride this year and are counting upon some gloomy chances at the business end.

Punjab’s pace department has been guilty of leaking too many runs in both the powerplay and death overs. With the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh conceding close to 10 runs per over, the team is bound to feel the pressure.

While Rabada has not been at his best, not using Arshdeep both in powerplay and death overs here on Wednesday night was expectedly questioned. The pacer has made his name nailing yorkers in the death overs and of late has troubled the opening batters with his swing.

After being consistent in the first half of the tournament, the lanky left-arm pacer has gone off the boil and will look to lift his game in the must win contest.

Shikhar Dhawan used left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar in the 20th over against Delhi Capitals and it backfired massively, effectively making the difference in the game.

Rajasthan Royals, who looked like the team to beat in the first half of IPL with four wins from their first five games, only have themselves for their troubles.

Despite exemplary performances from the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal, the star-studded outfit has flattered to deceive.

Jos Buttler too has played some sensational knocks but has not been consistent enough. Having been dismissed without scoring in the previous two games, the England batter will be itching to perform in the do-or-die game.

Skipper Sanju Samson backs himself to take on the bowlers in any situation and he will continue to play the high-risk game.