PBKS vs RR Highlights IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings in Last-over Thriller to Stay Alive in Playoffs Race

The Royals thus put themselves in contention for the Playoffs spots as they moved to fifth on the table with this four-wicket win while Punjab Kings are officially out of the race.Punjab Kings posted a competitive 187 for five against Rajasthan Royals in a must-win game for both the sides to stay afloat in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Sent into bat, PBKS lost wickets at regular intervals to slide to 50 for 4 in the seventh over before Sam Curran (49 not out) and Jitesh Sharma (44 off 28) added 64 runs for the fifth wicket to give some momentum to the innings. Towards the end, M Shahrukh Khan made valuable 41 off 23 balls. Navdeep Saini (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers for RR, while Adam Zampa (1/26) and Trent Boult (1/35) picked up a wicket each.Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings at HPCA Dharamsala. Rajasthan made four changes in the XI and the most notable one was R Ashwin who missed out due to back spasm. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 66 pits two teams with equal points against each other and the one that wins, persists in the playoff race. Punjab Kings are set to host the Rajasthan Royals in Dharamsala in what’s going to be another cracker of a contest this season. RR was supposed to be among the early entrants to the knockout but back-to-back losses dented their journey in the tournament. Punjab, on the other hand, have had a roller-coaster ride this year and are counting upon some gloomy chances at the business end.

Punjab’s pace department has been guilty of leaking too many runs in both the powerplay and death overs. With the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh conceding close to 10 runs per over, the team is bound to feel the pressure.

While Rabada has not been at his best, not using Arshdeep both in powerplay and death overs here on Wednesday night was expectedly questioned. The pacer has made his name nailing yorkers in the death overs and of late has troubled the opening batters with his swing.

After being consistent in the first half of the tournament, the lanky left-arm pacer has gone off the boil and will look to lift his game in the must win contest.

Shikhar Dhawan used left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar in the 20th over against Delhi Capitals and it backfired massively, effectively making the difference in the game.

Rajasthan Royals, who looked like the team to beat in the first half of IPL with four wins from their first five games, only have themselves for their troubles.

Despite exemplary performances from the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal, the star-studded outfit has flattered to deceive.

Jos Buttler too has played some sensational knocks but has not been consistent enough. Having been dismissed without scoring in the previous two games, the England batter will be itching to perform in the do-or-die game.

Skipper Sanju Samson backs himself to take on the bowlers in any situation and he will continue to play the high-risk game.