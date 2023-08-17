PCB 'Rectifies' Mistake After Severe Backlash, Adds Imran Khan in New ODI World Cup Video

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally released a new video of the cricketing journey for the promotional campaign leading up to ODI World Cup 2023. The PCB faced a backlash after they omitted legendary captain Imran Khan from their earlier posted video but they have rectified it and included the 1992 World Cup-winning captain in the new one released on August 17.

On their 77th Independence Day, the PCB posted a video which included several moments of their historic journey on the cricket field where they showcased several cricket legends and their iconic moments. The key player who was missing from that video was Imran who led Pakistan to their ODI World Cup triumph in 1992. The board faced backlash from the fans and former cricketers which forced them to release a new video on Thursday.

In the latest video, PCB added a couple of moments of Imran from the 1992 World Cup in Melbourne as the board mentioned that due to the length the earlier video was abridged.

“The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video," the PCB captioned the video.

Earlier, legendary Pakistan pacer and Imran’s former teammate Wasim Akram also slammed PCB for Imran’s absence.