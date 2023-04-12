Trends :SRH VS MI LIVESRH VS MI Dream11Hyderabad Pitch ReportPakistan VS New ZealandVirat Kohli
Home » Cricket Home » PIL Against Rohit, Hardik, Ganguly, Actors in Bihar Court for 'Encouraging' Gambling

PIL Against Rohit, Hardik, Ganguly, Actors in Bihar Court for 'Encouraging' Gambling

The PIL claimed that these sportsmen and actors are playing with the present and future of youths by making them involve themselves in gambling through various online games related to the IPL

Published By: Aakash Biswas

IANS

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 10:15 IST

New Delhi, India

PIL filed against actors & cricketers
PIL filed against actors & cricketers

A social activist in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in a district court against former Indian cricket captain and BCCI president Saurav Ganguly, cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, actor Aamir Khan and others, accusing them of encouraging gambling.

In the petition moved in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court, Tammanah Hashmi claimed that these sportsmen and actors are playing with the present and future of youths by making them involve themselves in gambling through various online games related to the IPL.

“They are misleading the youths of the country and forcing them to get involved in gambling. They are luring them with attractive prizes but it can also make a youth become addicted to gambling," he said.

“The cricket and film icons are promoting various gaming shows and encouraging people to make teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Some of them have won the prizes but it also has consequences of people becoming addict of gambling as well," he said.

The next hearing of this case is scheduled on April 22.

Hashmi has filed several PILs against prominent persons on various issues in the past.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

