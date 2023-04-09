'Please Continue to be CSK Captain': Pilot's Special Request to Dhoni from Cockpit, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

The return of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk earlier this week was a blockbuster hit as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs, registering their first win in the tournament. However, skipper MS Dhoni wasn’t pleased with his fast bowlers, especially the younger crop, who had conceded extras in plenty. As a result, the CSK skipper openly issued a warning, stating that his bowlers have to stop bowling no-balls and wides or else he will walk away from the team.

The warning seems to have left the CSK fans worried. Meanwhile, a pilot, apparently a Dhoni fan who was carrying the CSK squad to Mumbai for the match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, made a heart-warming request to the CSK skipper which sent social media into a frenzy.

A video has gone viral on Twitter in which the pilot could be heard urging Dhoni to remain as captain of Chennai.

“MS Dhoni sir, huge fan. Please continue to be the captain of CSK, sir," the pilot said.

Dhoni made the statement while speaking at the post-match presentation after his team won their first home game. The pacers conceded 13 runs through wides in the encounter against LSG. A total of three no-balls were also bowled, all by Tushar Deshpande, during the game.

“Fast bowling - we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. What is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing," Dhoni had said.

“One more thing is they’ll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they’ll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I’ll be off. The only reason we’ve scored those runs is if the surface is nice," he added.

