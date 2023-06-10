PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Shooters Following Junior World Cup Heroics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Indian shooters for their impressive performance at the recently concluded ISSF Junior World Cup 2023.

India on Thursday finished on top of the table at the Junior World Cup with an overhaul haul of 15 medals, including six gold, six silver and three bronze medals in Suhl, Germany.

“Our shooters continue to make us proud! Incredible performance by India at ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 with a tally of 15 medals and emerging on top of the medals table. Each victory is a testament to our young athletes’ passion, dedication, and spirit. Best wishes to them" said PM Modi in a tweet.