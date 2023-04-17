'Possible Only Under MS Dhoni's Captaincy': Sunil Gavaskar on Why CSK Have Been a Dominant Franchise in IPL

Chennai Super Kings have been one of the traditional powerhouses of IPL, the second most successful team in the league’s 15-year history having won four titles so far. A major contribution behind their dominance has been the presence of the maverick MS Dhoni as their captain since the inception of IPL in 2008.

Under Dhoni, CSK have made the finals a record nine times out of the 13 seasons they have been part of IPL (they were suspended for two years).

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Advertisement

Not that CSK have always been bulldozing through their opponents. At times, they have found themselves in dire straits but more often than not, they have been bailed out of tough spots and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar attributes that never-say-die attitude to the presence of Dhoni.

“Chennai Super Kings know how to get out of tough situations. This has been possible only under MS Dhoni’s captaincy," Gavaskar said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live Show.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Recently, Dhoni became the first captain in IPL history to lead a team a whopping 200 times. Gavaskar points out how the burden of captaincy hasn’t impacted Dhoni’s own performances.

“Captaining 200 matches is very difficult. Captaining so many matches is a burden and it could have affected his performance as well. But Mahi is different. He is a different captain. There hasn’t been a captain like him and there will never be one like him in the future," Gavaskar said.

Of the 200 matches as CSK captain, Dhoni has tasted victory 120 times while losing 79.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gavaskar also praised former Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli for his fine form in the ongoing IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

“Virat Kohli is giving RCB flying starts at the start of the innings. He deserves a lot of credit for the starts RCB is getting and the runs the team is managing to post on the board because of his starts. These are good signs for RCB," Gavaskar said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here