Home » Cricket Home » Prasidh Krishna Gets Married to Rachana, Shreyas Iyer-Jasprit Bumrah Attend Wedding

Prasidh Krishna got married to his fiance Rachana Krishna with Indian cricketers such as Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah attending the wedding ceremony

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 15:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Prasidh Krishna gets married to Rachana, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah attend the wedding (Twitter Image)

Team India cricketer Prasidh Krishna on Thursday got married to his fiance Rachana in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. The Rajasthan Royals pacer had earlier gotten engaged on Tuesday and the wedding took place on June 8 with fellow Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Krishnappa Gowtham among many players who attended the marriage ceremony.

Krishna, 27, is currently out injured having missed the IPL 2023 season. Many pictures of the Indian cricketer and his wife Rachana went viral on social media, and in one of the pictures posted by Gowtham on his Instagram stories, the couple can be seen posing with the likes of Iyer, Bumrah and many other prominent Karnataka cricketers.

“Congratulations Skiddyy," wrote Iyer on his Instagram story, resharing Gowtham’s post who also congratulated the couple.

(Krishnappa Gowtham Instagram)

(Shreyas Iyer Instagram)

Meet Prasidh Krishna’s wife Rachana

While not much is known about Rachana whose Instagram account is private, as per multiple reports she works as a product manager at Dell and is currently based in Texas, United States.

She reportedly holds a degree in computer science and engineering, after which she joined Cisco. Rachana is also known to be an entrepreneur herself, having founded an EdTech business which helps students get in touch with corporates.

Talking about Prasidh, the pacer suffered a stress fracture which hampered his participation in the recently concluded IPL season. In IPL 2022 mini-auction, he was picked up by the Royals for a price of Rs 10 crore and he impressed by getting 19 wickets in 17 matches for his side as they reached the final but lost to Gujarat Titans.

    • For the IPL 2023, RR roped in Sandeep Sharma as Krishna’s replacement although the veteran pacer could only chip in with 10 wickets in 12 matches, he did help the Royals pick up some memorable wins such as against Chennai Super Kings wherein he was able to keep CSK captain MS Dhoni quiet in the last over.

    Talking about Krishna, the speedster made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe last year although he couldn’t nail down a place for himself in the playing XI. With the ODI World Cup 2023 set to take place later this he’d be hoping to get back to full fitness. In a total of 14 ODIs, the right-arm pacer has managed to pick up 25 wickets including two five-wicket hauls.

