Pre-Sale Tickets of India's All World Cup Matches Sold Out In 4 Hours After BookMyShow Glitches Disappoint Fans

Fans got an early opportunity to grab tickets for India’s matches for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as ICC’s ticketing partner ‘BookMyShow’ opened an exclusive pre-sale for Mastercard customers.

Fans who had MasterCard credit, debit, India and International cards got the early access to book their tickets for India’s games during the ODI World Cup, however, just 4 hours later all the tickets in the pre-sale were sold out.

Earlier, fans had lashed out at the ticket booking app as they claimed they were made to wait for up to 11 hours in a queue, while many other users claimed on social media that the BookMyShow app crashed due to the staggering demand for tickets.

On Tuesday, August 28, BookMyShow opened an exclusive online pre-sale of tickets for all of India’s games with the tickets going live at 6 PM IST, although within just 1 hour, tickets for the India vs Pakistan clash on October 14 were sold out. Similarly, tickets for India’s remaining 8 games were all sold out in just four hours.

“Today it was only for those who owned a Mastercard (credit or debit, India and international). Only two tickets per person was allotted and naturally, the tickets put on pre-sale were bought by fans within an hour," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The source further revealed that tickets for India vs Pakistan game will go live on September 3 for everyone, and since the clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium which has a capacity of 132,000, there is likely to be a huge demand for tickets on Sunday.

“However it is expected that another round will happen on September 3. The best part is that Narendra Modi Stadium has 132,000 capacity, so reasonable number of tickets could be expected to be put on sale on September 3," the source added.

The ICC is allowing only two tickets to be booked per person for all Indi games along with the semi-final and final while for non-India games, four tickets per person could be booked.

Fans who missed out on booking their tickets on Tuesday need not worry as it was only a pre-sale for Mastercard users, the tickets for all of India’s games will go live in different phases starting from 30 August for India’s warmup matches.