'Whatever Adjustments I Had to Make to my Game, Has Already Been Done': Prithvi Shaw Ahead of County Stint

Flamboyant India opener Prithvi Shaw suggested that he won’t make any adjustments to his game before his county stint with Northamptonshire. Shaw, who was once touted as a generational talent, has been out of Indian cricket team set-up and his upcoming county stint will be crucial to put his career back on track.

The out-of-favour opener last played for India, way back in 2021, he was included in the squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka but didn’t get a chance in the playing XI.

Ahead of his county stint, Shaw said that it’s not the right time for him to make changes in the game.

Advertisement

“I don’t think it will be the right time to make any adjustments to my game now," Shaw stated. “Whatever adjustments I had to make to my game, has already been done. Once I go there and get my eyes set, I just need to play my natural game," Shaw told Cricbuzz.

The 23-year-old revealed that he has been travelling to England since a young age and enjoy spending there.

“I’ve been going there since I was 12 years old, he continued. “I’ve done six months of schooling in Manchester. I like the country and people there. They are very nice, I like to spend time over there. I have got the opportunity to go over there and express myself," he added.

Talking about his playing experience in English conditions, Shaw pointed out that he has travelled to the country both as a kid and India A player and is well aware of the pitch and conditions there.

Advertisement

“I’ve been going to England since I was a little kid. Before the 2018 Under-19 World Cup as well, we had played there, he stated. “After that, I’ve played ample games with India A. So I’m well acquainted with the pitches and conditions there. I had scored a lot of runs for India A as well," he added.