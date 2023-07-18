'Whatever Adjustments I Had to Make to my Game, Has Already Been Done': Prithvi Shaw Ahead of County Stint

Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
The upcoming county stint is very crucial for Prithvi Shaw to make his way back into the Indian cricket team.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 16:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Prithvi Shaw (AFP Image)

Flamboyant India opener Prithvi Shaw suggested that he won’t make any adjustments to his game before his county stint with Northamptonshire. Shaw, who was once touted as a generational talent, has been out of Indian cricket team set-up and his upcoming county stint will be crucial to put his career back on track.

The out-of-favour opener last played for India, way back in 2021, he was included in the squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka but didn’t get a chance in the playing XI.

Ahead of his county stint, Shaw said that it’s not the right time for him to make changes in the game.

“I don’t think it will be the right time to make any adjustments to my game now," Shaw stated. “Whatever adjustments I had to make to my game, has already been done. Once I go there and get my eyes set, I just need to play my natural game," Shaw told Cricbuzz.

The 23-year-old revealed that he has been travelling to England since a young age and enjoy spending there.

“I’ve been going there since I was 12 years old, he continued. “I’ve done six months of schooling in Manchester. I like the country and people there. They are very nice, I like to spend time over there. I have got the opportunity to go over there and express myself," he added.

Talking about his playing experience in English conditions, Shaw pointed out that he has travelled to the country both as a kid and India A player and is well aware of the pitch and conditions there.

“I’ve been going to England since I was a little kid. Before the 2018 Under-19 World Cup as well, we had played there, he stated. “After that, I’ve played ample games with India A. So I’m well acquainted with the pitches and conditions there. I had scored a lot of runs for India A as well," he added.

    • However, Shaw admitted that he might take some time to get aware of the culture of Northamptonshire which is a new team for him.

    “This is a new team for me. I’m not aware of what their culture is like. It might take some time to get set to that. I’ve been in touch with them and they have been quite welcoming towards me. So I’m hoping it will be a good experience," Shaw added.

    first published: July 18, 2023, 16:49 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 16:49 IST
