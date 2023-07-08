'Can't Bat Like Cheteshwar Pujara..': Prithvi Shaw Vows to Continue his 'Aggressive' Approach

Prithvi Shaw has had a difficult couple of months in 2023, after being backed by Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting who said Shaw would shine in the 16th edition of IPL, it turned out the opposite. The youngster endured his most woeful season as he could only muster up a total of 106 runs in 8 games.

It was the lowest the former India U-19 captain has ever managed during an IPL campaign, however, the youngster has understood that the most important match is the next game. Shaw has no plans to dwell in the past and has set his sights on doing well whether it’s in the Duleep Trophy or when he’s playing for Mumbai.

When quizzed about the first couple of matches of IPL 2023, Shaw stated that they went past him like a flash, and he has learned his lesson from those setbacks.

“Those few innings went in a flash. I kept thinking about the first match, I quickly realised three matches had passed," Shaw told ESPN Cricinfo.

He continued, “The learning was once the match is done, just leave it there. You can’t do anything about it, it’s history. You have to keep moving forward."

Shaw didn’t exactly find respite playing for West Zone as they reached the final of Duleep Trophy 2023, managing to score in the 20s during the semifinal against Central Zone, the youngster said regardless of the outcome, he believes in the process and the results will follow.

“Whichever game I play - Duleep Trophy, a Mumbai game, whichever game - it’s important for me to bring my best. I’m the kind of person who always puts the team first. I feel that sometimes you just have to take a step back and then go forward again. Things will come your way if you do the right things at the right time," the 23-year-old said.

The Mumbai-born batter has admitted that he will keep sticking to the methods that have gotten him results so far, talking about his aggressive batting approach. Shaw said that he can’t play like Cheteshwar Pujara, and neither can the veteran play like him.