'I Felt That Way Playing in England': R Ashwin Says County Stint Will Teach Prithvi Shaw About Life And Work Ethic

Prithvi Shaw has been having a wonderful time on the field playing county cricket for Northamptonshire. Shaw has joined the English club for their One Day Cup campaign belting a double century and a century in four innings so far.

The opener has racked up 429 runs at an average of 143 to top the list of leading run-getters of the competition followed by countryman Cheteshwar Pujara who has 329 runs from five innings.

Shaw playing club cricket in England seems to be part of his attempts at relaunching his India career which has come to a stall after a blazing start that saw him hitting a century on Test debut back in 2018 when he was just 18.

Advertisement

However, since then, a combination of inconsistent performances followed and disciplinary issues have meant he has only managed to play five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I so far at the international level.

Away from the hustle and bustle of Indian cricket, Shaw is focused on getting his career back on track and India star Ravichandran Ashwin has high hopes for the batting prodigy.

“Prithvi Shaw scored a double-hundred in their domestic one-day tournament in England for Northants. I saw the boundary snippets from his knock. It looked really good and that was an exceptional knock," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“We all know Prithvi Shaw’s extraordinary bat swing and he is an outstandingly talented player… I am really happy for someone like Prithvi Shaw because he has seen plenty of ups and downs in his short career so far," he added.

Ashwin has himself rich experience of playing both international and domestic cricket in England which makes his a credible authority on what to expect from the stint.

Advertisement

“So, for someone like him (Shaw), away from home in England, seeing new players will be a breath of fresh air for him. I felt that way whenever I went to England and played county cricket. So, he will get that too," Ashwin explained.

“He will have plenty of learnings about his life, work ethic, cricket, and whatnot. Because he will be in a position to teach a few youngsters in England as well. Even that can transform your cricket. So, I am extremely delighted for Prithvi Shaw," he added.