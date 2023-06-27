Molestation Allegation Against Prithvi Shaw by Social Media Influencer is False: Police

The Airport Police has found no evidence to support the accusation of molestation levelled by a social media influencer against India cricketer Prithvi Shaw in Mumbai.

Sapna Gill had filed a criminal complaint against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav earlier this year before the magistrate court in Andheri for molesting and assaulting her with a baseball bat.

“There is no evidence to support accusation of molestation for misbehaviour against Shaw and Gill’s allegation is false," Hindustan Times quoted the report submitted by the police as saying.

It was Shaw who had first filed a complaint against Gill and her friends for assaulting him after the cricketer refused a request for a selfie inside a hotel.

Shaw alleged he was attacked with a baseball bat and the windshield of his car was damaged during the altercation.

Gill was arrested following the complaint but was released on bail. She then filed a complaint against Shaw and Yadav.

Citing statement they have recorded of the hotel staffer where the incident happened, police said Shaw objected to Gill’s friend Shobit Thakur taking a video of the cricketer.

As per the staff, an irked Thakur started abusing Shaw.

“The staffer said that when they were being escorted out, he heard Gill say that ‘dekh ab main uski kya halat karti hoon’ (Now, see what I will do to him). They then left. After half an hour, Shaw and his friends left too. The staffer said that Shaw had not misbehaved with Gill at all on February 15," police said in the report.

Gill though said her friend approached Shaw a selfie but the cricketer took the phone and thrashed it before they assaulted Thakur.

She then claims to have pleaded with them to stop assaulting her friend following which Shaw touched her inappropriately.