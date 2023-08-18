Prithvi Shaw Has PCL Injury, Likely to be out of Action For at Least Two Months

Prithvi Shaw’s knee injury is worse than initially expected and is likely to rule the opener out of action for at least two months. The right-hander is currently under the watch of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in London and more scans will ascertain the extent of the damage and future course of action.

The destructive opener has a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury and more scans will give a better picture. News18 CricketNext has learnt that it is a minimum of Grade 2 injury and is likely to keep the youngster out of action for over two months. It is too early to say whether he requires surgery but in case he does, it’s going to be a long road to complete fitness.

“Prithvi has a PCL injury. Still not sure whether Grade 2 or Grade 3 as he is seeing BCCI specialists in London who will decide future course of action. But it is not looking good at the moment," a source close to Shaw tells CricketNext.

The 23-year-old got injured while fielding during a Northants fixture and is likely to be in London for some time. The BCCI is in touch with the Mumbai batter and next few days will decide whether he would head to NCA for rehab or continue treatment in London.

“BCCI will take a call. Whether he stays there, comes to National Cricket Academy (NCA) or returns Mumbai for rest and recovery at home. All honestly depends on the scans and the extent of injury," adds the source.

Shaw was in red-hot form for Northamptonshire and piled on 429 runs in four games, including a record-breaking 244 against Somerset, for the club and is very disappointed due to the abrupt end to his campaign. Staring at atleast two months away from the game, Shaw is likely to miss Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai and will need a super speedy recovery to be fit for Vijay Hazare Trophy too.

“He is very disappointed but ab kya kar sakte hai. It’s injury which happened while fielding not any fitness related issue. He was dominating in the season. The two hundreds were proper Shaw domination. He was at his dominating best but sad the season has ended. At this point, it’s important to not get frustrated and stay focussed at speedy recovery. Positive mindset and thinking only accelerates progress," says the source.

‘Minimum six-eight weeks of recovery’

Former India strength and conditioning coach Ramji Srinivasan says recovery from PCL depends majorly on the grade of the injury.

“We are looking at minimum six to eight weeks of recovery if it’s a Grade 3 PCL injury," says Srinivasan.

The veteran S&C coach adds even a Grade 2 injury means at least two months before normal cricket can resume as with PCL it’s better to be safe and strong before staging a return.

“A week here and there doesn’t make any difference but all I can say is that it’s better to be safe and strong once in than cutting a sorry figure," says Srinivasan.

