Prithvi Shaw Posts Cryptic Story on his Instagram Handle as he Looks to Recover from his PCL Injury

Indian international and Delhi Capitals opening batter, Prithvi Shaw posted a cryptic story on his Instagram handle. The post was captioned," People give hands when you step up in life, and always leaves it when you go down from steps."

Shaw was in red-hot form when playing for Northamptonshire with scores of 244 against Somerset, making it the second-highest score in List-A cricket in England as well as another century.

The batter suffered an unfortunate injury during his dream run for the English County side, Northamptonshire. He injured his Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL). He had picked up an injury when playing for the County side. Depending on the severity of the injury it is likely that Shaw will be out of action for a minimum of two months. But if surgery is required it will be a long road to recovery.

Prithvi looked to get back into his best form after being dropped from the Indian Test team. He was widely criticised during India’s tour of Australia in December 2021. He also was not able to remain consistent for the Delhi Capitals which reduced his role in the side as an impact substitute.

