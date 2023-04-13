Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row: Notice Issued Against 11 Including DC Opener On Sapna Gill's Petition

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been served a notice by The Bombay High Court on the petition filed by influencer Sapna Gill regarding the selfie controversy case.

Shaw had filed a complaint against social media influencer Sapna Gill at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station after Sapna and her friends requested Shaw for a selfie and a major controversy erupted thereafter.

Following the incident, Gill had moved the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR lodged against her, which was due to be heard on Thursday.

A notice has thus been issued against 11 people, including Prithvi Shaw taking action on the petition filed by Gill.

Apart from the Delhi Capitals cricketer, the notice has been issued against some police officers as well as some friends of Prithvi.

The incident between Shaw and Gill took place outside a hotel in Mumbai after which the cricketer registered a complaint against the Bhojpuri actress, alleging harassment. Sapna was arrested on Shaw’s complaint but was later issued bail on February 20.

The social media influencer then moved to court seeking to revoke the FIR registered against her, regarding the incident that took place in February.

It has been reported that Sapna and her friend Shobhit Thakur got into trouble with Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav and after the Indian cricketer refused to click pictures Sapna accompanied by her friends attacked Shaw’s car and one of them smashed the rear windshield with a baseball bat claimed the complaint filed by the Mumbai-born cricketer.

Meanwhile, Shaw has endured a torrid time with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with his franchise Delhi Capitals failing to win a single league match.

Shaw has registered scores of 12, 7, 0 and 15 in the ongoing campaign as the Capitals have lost all four of their matches so far under David Warner’s captaincy.

The 23-year-old will return to action on Saturday, April 15 with Delhi Capitals set to square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hoping to register their first points on the IPL 2023 table.

