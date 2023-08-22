Prithvi Shaw Has Grade 2 PCL Injury, No Surgery Required

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s scans have revealed that the youngster has a Grade 2 Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury and doesn’t need surgery. The destructive opener is undergoing treatment in UK at the moment and is likely to stay there for some time.

“The result of the scans has revealed that it’s a Grade 2 PCL injury. Grade 2 is not that encouraging but still better than Grade 3. Things were initially not looking good for Prithvi but Grade 2 injury and no need of surgery means he should be back on the field soon," says a source close to the cricketer.

Shaw, it is learnt, is under the watch of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the UK and will continue getting treatment there.

“Initially, we thought he could return to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) or home in Mumbai but he will be there in UK for some time at least," adds the source.

The 23-year-old shared a cryptic post on Instagram where his left knee was protected by a heavy brace.

“People give hands when you step up in life, and always leave it when you go down from the steps," Shaw wrote with the image of his injured leg.

At least two months away from cricket

CricketNext reached out to former India Strength & Conditioning (S&C) coach Ramji Srinivasan last week to understand the PCL injury and the veteran coach said it could take anywhere between 6-8 weeks to regain fitness and then some more time before usual cricketing activities can resume.

“It can take anywhere between six to eight weeks. A week here and there doesn’t make any difference but all I can say is that it’s better to be safe and strong once in than cutting a sorry figure," Srinivasan had said.

Before injuring his knee while fielding, Shaw was in red-hot form for Northamptonshire and accumulated 429 runs in four games, including a record-shattering 244 against Somerset, for the club.

The right-hander is naturally very disappointed after the abrupt end to his campaign and those close to the youngster are trying to keep him positive and on track for a speedy recovery.

In an official statement, Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler lavished praise on Shaw and lauded his hunger to win games for the club.

“In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It’s a huge shame he won’t be with us for the remainder of this competition. He’s an extremely humble young man, he’s very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire.

“As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon," said Sadler.

Support poured in on social media too and childhood friend Arjun Tendulkar led the way with an old picture of the duo.

“Stay strong buddy wish you a speedy recovery," was Arjun’s message for his close friend Shaw on Instagram.