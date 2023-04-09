'Punjab Kings Have Put a Lot of Faith in Me': Sam Curran on His Massive Price Tag in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran opens up on a massive price tag in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings splashed big money for Curran in the IPL 2023 mini-auction and signed him for a whopping INR 18.50 crore - which made him the highest-paid player in the tournament’s history. Ahead of the auction, Curran displayed his all-round talent at the mega stage of 2022 T20 World Cup where he also won the Player of the Tournament trophy and played a crucial role in England’s title triumph.

Curran said that the Punjab Kings have put a lot of faith in him by going all out for him in the auction but he doesn’t want to put much pressure on himself.

“I guess they buy you for a reason and they’ve put a lot of faith in me. I don’t put too much pressure on myself and focus on bat and ball. Hopefully, I can show some good performances. The price tag is what it is," Curran told SkySports.

Curran made his IPL debut with the Punjab Kings back in the year 2019, before swapping for the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings, where he made a name for himself.

The star all-rounder is elated with Punjab Kings’ start of the IPL 2023 campaign with back-to-back wins and he is confident of playing a big role in the team this season and helping them lift their maiden title.

“It’s early in the competition. We’ve started well, but it’s a long tournament, and hopefully, we can take it game by game. I had two great years at Chennai. Punjab haven’t won it yet, but hopefully I can change those fortunes. I am just trying to enjoy it and take it one game at a time," he added.

Curran didn’t get much chance to bat this season as he scored 27 runs in the 19 balls he faced and remained unbeaten on both occasions he batted. While he has been below average with the ball so far with just one wicket in two matches. While Punjab their first two matches of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

