Punjab Kings Team Preview IPL 2023: Under Shikhar Dhawan's Captaincy, PBKS Go in Search of Maiden Title Triumph

Punjab King Team Preview IPL 2023: As another new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) rolls around, the Punjab Kings would head into their opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders with an eye on the coveted IPL trophy that has eluded the Mohali-based franchise in their 15-year tenure in the competition.

The closest the side from Punjab got to the title was back in the year 2014 when they stumbled at the final hurdle against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash.

There has been a near complete overhaul in terms of the players donning the team’s red jersey, but there is no doubt that PBKS will be looking to end their search for a maiden title in the year 2023.

Advertisement

The team that made it to the semi-finals of the inaugural edition of the IPL haven’t had much luck in terms of playoff qualification, barring their runs in 2008 and 2014.

Appallingly, the Mohali-based outfit has ended up with the wooden spoon in three editions.

But, under the stewardship of new coach Trevour Bayliss, PBKS will hope to set out on a journey which culminates with them hoisting the trophy at the end of the campaign.

Experienced Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the skipper of the team, which also boasts the likes of South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, English all-rounder Liam Livingstone and their most expensive buy, English World Cup-winner Sam Curran, who was snapped up by the team at the latest auction for a whopping 18.5 Crore Indian Rupees.

Sialkot-born Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who has created a stir with his performances in recent times, also joins the Kings’ ranks alongside New Zealand pacer Nathan Ellis, Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Australian batsman Matthew Short as overseas players.

Advertisement

The team jointly owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, businessmen Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman and Karan Paul, will channel all their forces in trying to bring the glittery trophy to Mohali for the first time.

How They Fared Last Time

Advertisement

Punjab finished the previous season of the Indian Premier League in the sixth position with seven wins and as many losses, garnering 14 points.

They managed to triumph twice over Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore and managed to clinch a win against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in last year’s campaign.

Top Player (s) to Watch Out For

Shikhar Dhawan- The big-hitting Indian batman is a proven IPL campaigner with over 6200 runs, coming in second in the all-time top scorers’ rankings only behind former Indian captain and batsman par excellence Virat Kohli.

But, ironically neither of them has an IPL title in their trophy cabinet, which they will look to remedy. Having, been made the skipper of the PBKS, Dhawan will look to get his hands on the coveted trophy while improving his already-impressive statistics in the tournament.

Advertisement

Sam Curran- The Punjab Kings broke the bank to acquire Englishman as they shelled out a crazy 18.5 crore to bring the all-rounder back into their fold. The franchise will be looking to get a good value on the heavy investment.

Curran was a fan favourite during his time with Chennai Super Kings as fans of the yellow got behind his active nature of cricket and his ability to influence matches at crucial junctures, both with the ball and the willow.

Advertisement

Kagiso Rabada- A stand-out bowler in every sense of the word. The South African is lethal with his deliveries and can turn the tide of games at will on his day.

The 27-year-old bowler from Johannesburg topped the wicket takers column for PBKS in the previous season with 23 scalps to his name and will be looking to pick up where he left off.

He is just one wicket shy of the landmark 100th wicket heading into the opener of the IPL 2023 season.

Liam Livingstone- Another Englishman in the ranks of the Kings’, Livingston is yet another all-rounder capable of deciding games on a whim. He scored the second-most runs for Punjab in the last edition of the IPL as he tallied 237 runs, behind skipper Dhawan’s 460.

He also chipped in with 6 dismissals last season and will be present to provide his services with the ball for Dhawan and co.

Strongest Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingston, Jitesh Sharma(WK), Raj Bawa, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Full Squad

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Matthew Short, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia

Punjab Kings Full Schedule

1 April- PBKS vs KKR – Mohali

5 April- RR vs PBKS – Guwahati

9 April- SRH vs PBKS – Hyderabad

13 April- PBKS vs GT – Mohali

15 April- LSG vs PBKS – Lucknow

20 April- PBKS vs RCB – Mohali

22 April- MI vs PBKS – Mumbai

28 April- PBKS vs LSG – Mohali

30 April- CSK vs PBKS – Chennai

3 May- PBKS vs MI- Mohali

8 May- KKR vs PBKS – Kolkata

13 May- DC vs PBKS – Delhi

17 May- PBKS vs DC – Mohali

19 May- PBKS vs RR – Mohali

Get the latest Cricket News here