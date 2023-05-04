IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Delete Post on Rohit Sharma After Brutal Retort From Mumbai Indians

The action between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali in an IPL 2023 contest was quite entertaining as the two teams scored in excess of 200 runs. However, the social media teams of the two franchises also got caught up in the spirit of the contest to cross swords in their own way.

It all started with PBKS taking a dig at MI captain Rohit Sharma who was dismissed for 0 in the very first over of the chase.

Not to be left behind, MI were quick to respond taking a potshot at the empty trophy cabinet of their IPL rivals.

Chasing a mammoth 215-run target, Rohit was dismissed for a three-ball duck.

Following this, Punjab labelled Rohit as ‘R0’ in a tweet, which immediately caught the attention of Mumbai.

MI were brutal in their response, reminding Punjab of Rohit’s six IPL trophies (five with MI and one with Deccan Chargers).

Soon after MI’s comment, Punjab deleted their previous post on Rohit.

Mumbai’s tweet received a reply from four-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Fans also turned up in the comment section with several meme references, backing their captain.

Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma excelled with the bat for Punjab as they racked up 214 runs at the PCA Stadium.

Livingstone smashed 82* off 42 balls, while Jitesh remained unbeaten at 49 in 27 deliveries. Among others, Shikhar Dhawan scored 30 and Matthew Short made a 26-ball 27.

PBKS made early inroads by removing Rohit and Cameron Green inside the Powerplay.

Ishan Kishan then joined hands with Suryakumar Yadav, and the duo went all guns blazing. Riding on their 116-run partnership, Mumbai were back in the contest. Kishan scored 75 off 61 balls, while Surya played a blistering knock of 66 runs in just 31 deliveries.

Following the dismissals of Ishan and Surya, Tim David and Tilak Verma completed the chase as the visitors won by six wickets.

