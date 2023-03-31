Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Playing XI and PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

Punjab Kings will be aiming to make a winning start to their campaign when they host Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1. Both these teams have new skippers for this season. While Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed skipper of the Mohali-based outfit, Nitish Rana will lead Kolkata in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. Punjab’s four overseas players will likely be Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Curran in particular will be the key player for Punjab. The England all-rounder has been in sensational form in T20 cricket of late. On the other hand, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will be the marquee players for Kolkata.

Ahead of the all-important IPL clash, let us take a look at the probable XI of Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

PBKS vs KKR Probable XIs

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Narayan Jadgadeesan, Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Match Details (Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders)

On what date will the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on April 1.

What time will the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST on April 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have locked horns 30 times in the last 15 seasons of the Indian Premier League. While Kolkata won 20 times, Punjab managed to emerge victorious on 10 occasions.

PBKS vs KKR Full Squads

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

KKR: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer

