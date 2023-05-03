Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams, PBKS vs MI Head to Head Record

Punjab Kings will be eyeing a double over Mumbai Indians when the two sides meet in a reverse leg tie of this season’s Indian Premier League on Wednesday. The IPL 2023 fixture between Punjab and Mumbai will be played in Mohali. Punjab are two points above Mumbai in the standings but the five-time champions still have a game in hand. With 10 points from nine matches, Punjab are placed in sixth position in the standings. In their last encounter, Punjab clinched a thrilling four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Chasing a target of 201, Punjab scored the winning runs on the final ball of the match.

Meanwhile, Mumbai will be desperate to register a win against Punjab to improve their position on the IPL points table. The 16th edition of IPL has so far not proved to be quite fruitful for the champion side. After playing eight matches, Mumbai have earned just four wins.

Head-to-head records

The two sides have till now faced each other 30 times. Both Punjab and Mumbai have won 15 games each in their last 30 meetings. Mumbai and Punjab clashed against each other last time earlier this season and Shikhar Dhawan’s men emerged victorious in that contest by 13 runs.

Check Out PBKS vs MI Probable XIs

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs MI Full Squad-

Punjab Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short

Mumbai Indians Full Squad For IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

