Punter Asks Mohammed Siraj for Help After Losing Big Money in Betting, Arrested

A punter contacted premier India pacer Mohammed Siraj to seek help after he lost a big amount of money in betting on cricket matches. Siraj straightaway informed BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit about the whole matter. It’s not every day when a punter/bookie call or text a professional cricketer to seek help after losing money.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the man sent texts to Siraj on Whatsapp and said that he is in a mess after losing a big amount of money in betting as he wanted the star pacer to get him out of it. However, after Siraj’s complaint, the BCCI ACU got in touch with the cyber police to report the matter.

“He sent messages on WhatsApp to Siraj informing him about the losses he incurred on betting and wanted his help. He requested the pacer to help him out. Siraj informed us about the approach," a highly-placed source with the BCCI’s ACU told The New Indian Express.

The report further stated that the man was caught in Andhra Pradesh and is not associated with any gang and was just trying to seek help from the pacer after losing money in betting on cricket matches.

“The accused is not associated with any gang nor does he have past record of betting. He lost a lot of money while betting on matches and was hoping Siraj would help him to get out of the situation. We took the help of the cyber police. We also kept his phone under observation with the help of local police. Eventually, we traced him. Our officers accompanied local police when he was caught somewhere in Andhra," added the source.

The incident didn’t happen during the ongoing Indian Premier League, but during the ODI series between India and Australia which took place ahead of the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league.

Recently, Cyberabad police busted an online IPL cricket betting racket and arrested 10 bookies.

The arrests were made during a raid on a house in Bachupally on Monday during the IPL match between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra told media persons that the SOT Balanagar Zone and Bachupally team of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate had been watching the illegal activity of Cricket betting rackets. He said 10 bookies were arrested and cash of Rs 60.39 lakh was seized. He said along with the amount in the bank accounts of the arrested, value of online cash and seized property, the total value of the case property is about Rs 1 crore.

