'I Will Carry my IPL Experience to Zim Afro T10': Rahmanullah Gurbaz Gears up for Inaugural Zimbabwe T10 League

Franchise-based league tournaments have proliferated in recent times and now its roots have reached Zimbabwe. Zimbabwean cricket has taken a major step in adding a significant dimension to its existing cricketing landscape with the launch of Zim Afro T10. The inaugural event is slated to take place from July 20 at the Harare Sports Club - one of the most vibrant cricket grounds in the country.

Over the years, Zimbabwe have produced some of the finest cricketers but the nation was in constant search for a platform where their aspiring cricketers could learn from the experienced players. Now, Zim Afro T10 is the remedy to all their concerns.

There are five competing teams in the tournament - Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves and Johannesburg Buffaloes - each representing ambitions and goals of respective cities. Ahead of the tournament, CricketNext spoke to Cape Town Samp Army’s coach Lance Klusener and key player Rahmanullah Gurbaz in a select media interaction.

Gurbaz has been roped in by Samp Army and ahead of the tournament he recalled his IPL experience with Kolkata Knight Riders. Gurbaz said that he had a great experience in IPL 2023 and would like to carry his learnings to Zim Afro T10 as well.

“IPL is a very top competition and a very good experience for all the players to fulfill their ambition to play cricket. IPL was a good experience for me, I learnt so many things in IPL. Here, everyone knows that we have a coach like Lance (Klusener), who can help everyone. We are so lucky to have him by our side. Under him, I did my national duty when he was with the Afghanistan team. We learnt a lot of things from him, he improved our cricket to different levels. Of course, if I have something in my mind I will share it with everyone. If they need me then I’ll always be available and I’ll share my experience and some cricket skills with everyone. I also want to learn from other players. This is a very good opportunity for everyone to know each other well and learn something from each other. I will share my IPL experience and some other cricket experiences as well," said Gurbaz.

Zim Afro T10 has been launched at a very sensitive stage in Zimbabwe cricket - a stage where their cricketers require exposure and opportunities. Lance Klusener, coach, Cape Town Samp Army said, “This league will help the cricketers in terms of getting an opportunity, especially the ones who have possibly not played for the national team and who haven’t played in front of people."

Klusener also hailed the spectators at Harare who have been passionate about the game of cricket since its start in the country. He said, “Let’s also not forget the crowd in Zimbabwe, it has one of the best atmospheres in a fun-filled ground - the Harare sports club. People over there absolutely love the game and from a spectators’ point of view, it’s a treat for them because they really love and support the cricket at Harare sports club. This will give the youngsters an opportunity to rub shoulders with international coaches, international players, and the players they’ve looked up to - not necessarily from their own team but also from neighbouring teams."