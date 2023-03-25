Rajasthan Royals Fans Sing ‘Ekbar Aaja Aaja’ For Ravi Ashwin During Training In Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals fans were spotted pulling the leg of Ravichandran Ashwin, singing a Bollywood song during the team’s training session at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. From the sideline of the training ground, a group of supporters was heard addressing the veteran spinner with a loud chorus, shouting, “Jhalak Dikhla Ja. Ekbar Aaja Aaja"- a popular Hindi track composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Ashwin, recognised for having a humorous character, replied to the fans’ call with a golden reaction. He smilingly looked at them and replied, “Kaal Aata Huu. (I will come tomorrow)." The Jaipur franchise dropped a clip of Ashwin’s friendly banter with fans on Twitter.

Since the hilarious video surfaced on the microblogging platform, a number of Rajasthan fans marked their presence in the comment section, highlighting Ravichandran Ashwin’s bonding with the supporters. A fan got overwhelmed after watching “The craze for Ashwin Anna."

Another fan highlighted Ashwin’s immense popularity among Rajasthan fans, stating, “Ashwin Anna - the name is enough."

A user hailed the fans for standing by the team in every situation and supporting the players. He wrote, “Fans in jaipur are always fantastic. Even in 2018 and 2019, they supported RR. At that time, RR didn’t have many superstars or Indian stars. But this season Royals are coming from a good season and with some stars so definitely the support will go high."

Here are some other reactions:

Fans are going crazy anticipating Ravichandran Ashwin’s form in this year’s IPL thanks to his domination in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian spinner turned out to be a name of terror for the Australian batters as they struggled quite hard to negotiate his mystic bowling on the Indian surfaces. Ashwin wrapped up the four-match Test series as the hosts’ highest wicket-taker, fetching 25 scalps in total.

He also amassed 86 runs in total. Following his all-around contribution, the 36-year-old was named the Player of the Series, sharing the award with his fellow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Rajasthan Royals will enter into the IPL 2023 with the tag of the last season’s runners-up. Ashwin played a pivotal role in their journey till the final match in the 2021 edition. He not only picked up 12 wickets but also served as a floater in the batting order on several occasions, scoring 191 runs at an impressive strike rate of 141.48.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign with the opening clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The away fixture is slated to take place on April 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

