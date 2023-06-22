Rajasthan Royals Hilariously Troll Pakistan, Spark Meme-Fest After India's 4-0 Win in SAFF Championship 2023

Rajasthan Royals, who are well renowned for their hilarious antics on social media launched a jibe at the Pakistani football team after they suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of their Indian counterparts. The official Twitter account of RR recently posted a collage of four individuals who were able to defeat Pakistan single-handedly after India’s 4-0 win over them in the SAFF Cup yesterday.

The picture has three sportspersons including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri. The fourth individual is a Bollywood film star, Sunny Deol, who was a part of the leading cast for a famous Indian film called Gadar. The image represents a scene from the movie where the actor speaks an iconic dialogue saying, “Hamara Hindustan zindabad that, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega."

Several fans have responded to this hilarious jibe at Pakistan in the replies section.

India faced Pakistan in a historic SAFF Cup clash on June 21 with the former winning out the match in a convincing 4-0 fashion. It was both India and Pakistan’s first game of the tournament, with skipper Chhetri smashing a hat-trick. The match was played at the Sampangi Outdoor Stadium in Bangalore.

India took an early lead into the game with Sunil Chhetri’s opener in the tenth minute. Pakistan looked a little flustered after this goal as they went on to concede another within the next six minutes. It was Chhetri again with a penalty kick helping India head into half-time with a comfortable 2-0 lead. During the second, half another of the Pakistani defenders made another silly challenge inside the 18-yard box getting India another penalty. Chhetri stepped up again and slotted the ball home to complete a hat-trick. The final goal of the game was scored in the 81st minute by Udanta Singh helping India pick up a dominant victory over their arch-rivals.

Rajasthan Royals were quick to respond to this historic win with their tweet highlighting all the historical individual performances of our sporting legends. The tweet has gone viral garnering over 1.2 million views and nearly 27,000 likes.

Several fans were quick to point out how India has dominated this iconic rivalry over the years across various sports. Pakistani fans, however, were not too happy about this post and made their own set of replies sparking a debate.

“GOATs ‘goat emoji’" wrote Odisha FC on Twitter. One of the Indian Super League (ISL) teams, Odisha FC were quick to acknowledge the greatness of the players and their contributions to their respective sport. Other fans also applauded Sunil’s heroics in yesterday’s game.