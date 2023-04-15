Rajasthan Royals Post Special Video On 10th Anniversary of Sanju Samson's IPL Debut

From making his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut at the age of 18 to becoming the highest run-scorer of the Rajasthan Royals - it has simply been an astonishing journey for Sanju Samson. The Rajasthan Royals skipper played his first IPL match on this day a decade ago. Samson represented the IPL 2008 winners in a fixture against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). The Rajasthan-based franchise decided to mark the 10th anniversary of Samson’s IPL debut by posting a heart-warming video on social media. The clip encapsulates Samson’s remarkable IPL campaign as a part of the Royals. “14.04.2013: Sanju makes his IPL debut. And the rest is his story," Rajasthan Royals posted.

The footage soon went viral. Feeling nostalgic, one person commented, “I remember 18-year-old Sanju Samson winning a match for us and then the 43-year-old Pravin Tambe winning the next match under Rahul Dravid. Good old days! It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years."

Showering immense praise on the Rajasthan Royals captain, another fan tweeted, “From being a young wicketkeeper and coming as a replacement player to now leading the side who are table-toppers, Sanju has come a long way."

Some Twitter users branded Sanju Samson as a “legend."

Users also thanked the Rajasthan Royals team for supporting Sanju Samson over the years.

One person felt that Sanju Samson has been the “most underrated player."

Sanju Samson could not have asked for a better start to his IPL career. In his tournament debut, the Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten 23-ball 27 to guide Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab.

After playing 142 matches in IPL, Sanju Samson has 3,623 runs to his name. He has so far notched up three centuries and 18 half centuries in the IPL. He recently became the highest-ever run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals. With 3138 runs under his belt, Samson displaced veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane to emerge as the all-time highest run-scorer of the team.

Under the leadership of Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals have so far won three matches in the IPL 2023 season. They currently occupy the top spot on the IPL points table.

