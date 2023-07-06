Rajasthan Royals Promise of Fast Updates After Making Debut on Threads

The social media handles of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are not limited to providing updates about the franchise tournament. They also keep posting about recent activities of their players in the international arena, delivering engaging content on a timely basis. Rajasthan Royals, who have a significant follower base on Twitter and Instagram, have announced their entry on the newly introduced Meta platform– Threads– which is dedicated to real-time updates and public conversations.

Upon their arrival in the space, Rajasthan Royals pledged to offer their followers faster updates about major happenings in the cricket world. While promising, they compared themselves with two active Twitter pages– “Johns and Mufa"– which are quite popular among Indian cricket fans for breaking the latest news. “Can’t promise that we’ll be faster than Johns or Mufa. But we’ll try," RR wrote on a Thread.

Post by @rajasthanroyals View on Threads

After the post surfaced on Threads, it was clear that a lot of Rajasthan fans have already opened their accounts on the platform. They turned up in the comment section to welcome the franchise, while some asked if any Rajasthan cricketer has an account on Threads.

Inquiring about veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, a fan asked the admin, “Are you bringing Ashwin along?"

Courtesy of their engaging posts, the social media handles of Rajasthan Royals have been in the news multiple times. Apart from the serious topics, their content also includes off-field banters between the RR team members.

Ahead of the 2022 IPL, the Twitter page of RR garnered a lot of criticism after it posted an edited image of their captain Sanju Samson. In the now-deleted tweet, a hilarious filter was added to a photograph of Samson. It did not go down well with the Rajasthan skipper, who expressed his discontent over the matter.