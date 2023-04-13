Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Fined for Slow Over Rate in Win Over Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday.

As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

RR registered a thrilling victory over CSK as they won the game by 3 runs.

MS Dhoni’s Chennai won the toss and opted to put RR to bat first. Rajasthan opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler but were dealt a blow in the second over of the game as the left-handed Jaiswal fell prey to CSK bowler Tushar Deshpande.

Devdutt Padikkal came out to bat in his place and accompanied Buttler in a 77-run stand for the second wicket.

Maverick CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Padikkal, but only after the batsman had made a sizeable contribution of 38 runs off the 26 deliveries he faced.

Jadeja capitalised on his luck as he sent RR skipper Samson back to the pavilion as he scalped the classy right-hand batsman in the very same over.

Chennai-born Ravichandran Ashwin played 22 deliveries alongside Buttler, making 30 runs in the process to increase RR’s tally on the board.

Buttler racked up another fifty as he scored 52 off 36 balls before being removed by countryman Moeen Ali in the 17th over of the innings.

Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with 30 runs off his willow to take RR’s score to 175 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing the total, Chennai opened per usual with Ruturaj Gaikwad and New Zealand player Devon Conway.

CSK lost their first wicket in the 3rd over as Gaikwad was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma. Chennai’s hero of the previous game, Ajinkya Rahane walked in and accompanied Conway in a 68-run partnership before taking the long walk back to the dressing room having scored 31 off 19 deliveries.

Shivam Dube and Ali were dismissed cheaply for 8 and 9 runs respectively. Impact player Ambati Rayudu, who replaced Sisanda Magala in the lineup, failed with the willow as he was scalped for just one run.

Conway was the next wicket to fall, but only after he brought up his half-ton. With Jadeja and skipper Dhoni at the crease in the twilight phase of the game, the fixture looked set to go down to the wire and it did.

CSK required 21 runs off the final over and Sandeep was handed the ball for the last over by RR captain Samson.

Sandeep started off nervously with a couple of wides before he bowled a dot ball. But, former Indian captain Dhoni dispatched the second legal delivery of the over beyond the boundary, which he followed with yet another maximum.

With just seven runs required from 4 to three deliveries, the game seemed to be in CSK’s control, but Sandeep did well to restrict the Chennai batsmen to three singles in his last three deliveries, to win it for the visitors.

