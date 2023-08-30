Rajasthan Royals To Release Tribute Song On Kannada Star Kiccha Sudeep's Birthday 

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep never refrains from showing his love for cricket. There were times when the actor was seen sharing a frame with Indian cricketers. He is also recognised to be a talented batter who has represented Karnataka Bulldozers in the past editions of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). Now, the inaugural champions of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals, have shared an old picture of Sudeep posing alongside Sanju Samson, who serves as the captain of the franchise. The post accompanied a special announcement, which said a tribute song on the filmstar, King Kichcha The Brand, would be released on the X account of the Rajasthan franchise.

Kiccha Sudeep and Sanju Samson met earlier in January when the cricketer was recovering from a knee injury that he suffered during a T20 series in Sri Lanka. At that time, Samson was rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The RR captain, along with his teammate KC Cariappa joined Sudeep at a dinner party and had spent some time together.

Speaking about ‘King Kichcha The Brand’, a teaser of the song has already been dropped on a YouTube channel, A2 Entertainment. This is a fan-made track, which underlines Kiccha Sudeep’s immense contribution to the Kannada film industry. It will also celebrate the actor’s birthday which falls on September 2.

Emerging singers like Shivani Naveen, Mr. Pride and Yesh I K have lent their voices to the song. Beat Boi Tousif is behind the composition, while Pride penned the peppy lyrics. As claimed by Sudeep fans, veteran actor Dr Shiva Rajkumar will be present during the release of the song.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson is now gearing up to go into the Asia Cup, where he will stay with the Indian unit as a reserve player. He last featured in a T20I series against Ireland that the Men in Blue won 2-0 under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah. Samson was part of all three games. In the second T20I, the Kerala batter played an impressive 40-run innings off 26 deliveries, powering India to a mammoth total of 185 runs.