'Will Miss Red and Gold Army..': Rajat Patidar Pens Special Note For RCB Fans After Getting Ruled Out of IPL 2023

Rajat Patidar shared a message for RCB faithful after he was ruled out of IPL 2023 with an Achilles heel injury

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 17:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Rajat Patidar shares a special message for RCB fans after getting ruled out of IPL 2023 (Sportzpics)
Rajat Patidar shares a special message for RCB fans after getting ruled out of IPL 2023 (Sportzpics)

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a massive blow recently as Rajat Patidar was ruled out of IPL 2023. Initially, the Madhya Pradesh batter was expected to miss just the initial phase of the league campaign however, RCB on Tuesday confirmed that the middle-order batter will not feature this season.

While the RCB management was hopeful to have Patidar for the latter stages of IPL 2023, the franchise has confirmed that Patidar will play no part this season, and they have not announced his replacement as of now.

Patidar on Wednesday shared a picture on his Instagram stories, thanking RCB fans for their support and he also said that he will continue to cheer for Faf du Plessis’ side.

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet," RCB had tweeted earlier.

The 29-year-old shared a picture of himself wearing RCB’s blazer along with a heartfelt note for RCB fans.

“I will miss the Red and Gold Army at Chinnaswamy. No matter where I am, I will cheer for you. Until next time," read Patidar’s post.

Rajat Patidar’s message for RCB fans

While batting coach Sanjay Bangar had hoped that Patidar would be available at some stage during IPL 2023, the latest development comes as a major blow to RCB’s hopes of winning their inaugural IPL title.

Patidar gave a good account of himself last year as he scored 333 runs in 8 matches for the franchise, including a blistering century in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants which helped RCB defeat LSG and reach the Qualifier 2 wherein they were soundly beaten by Rajasthan Royals.

The Bengaluru-based franchise made some shrewd additions to their squad ahead of the IPL 2023 season and it remains to be seen who replaces Patidar. In their first match of the season, RCB defeated Mumbai Indians comfortably by 8 wickets with skipper Du Plessis and Virat Kohli both scoring fifties as they easily chased down the required total of 172 runs.

Amrit Santlani

first published: April 05, 2023, 17:24 IST
last updated: April 05, 2023, 17:24 IST
