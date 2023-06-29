'Didn't Meet ICC Standards': BCCI Vice-president Explains Why Mohali was Denied a WC 2023 Game

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixture for the upcoming 50-over World Cup, starting October 5 in India. As many as 10 venues – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dharamsala, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune – have been shortlisted by the BCCI to stage the 48 games of the showpiece event. Also, Trivandrum and Guwahati will host warm-up matches. The board’s decision has left some of the state associations disappointed about not getting to host even a single world cup game and one of them is Punjab (PCA).

Mohali’s IS Bindra PCA stadium has been hosting world cup games since World Cup matches since 1996. The exclusion has led to strong reactions from the officials of the association and in fact, the state sports minister criticised the Indian cricket board for leaving out Mohali this time.

But now, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla has come up with an explanation for why PCA didn’t get to host a game.

“Virat Kohli’s 100th Test last year was given to Mohali. Mullanpur Stadium is getting ready in Mohali. Had it been ready, they would have got a World Cup match. The current stadium in Mohali did not meet the standards of the ICC and hence was denied matches. But that does not mean that matches would not be given to them," Shukla told ANI.

“Bilateral series matches will be given to them; it is based on a rotational system. No ‘pick and choose’ has been done. ICC’s consent is important in finalising the venues. In Trivandrum, warm-up matches have been given, for the first time. It is not that any centre/zone has been ignored. Stadiums have been chosen after a lot of consideration, even in North East Zone, Guwahati got the matches. A lot of accommodation has been done in the schedule," he added.

Shukla said a total of 12 venues have been chosen for the mega event this time, something which has not happened before.

“For the first time, 12 venues have been chosen for World Cup. Earlier, these many venues were not chosen in previous World Cups. Out of these 12 venues, warm-up matches will be held in Trivandrum and Guwahati, remaining venues will have league matches. More centres have been accommodated. Four venues from South Zone, one from the central zone, two from West Zone, and North Zone got two venues," he added.

