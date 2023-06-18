'Ranji Trophy Useless..': Former India Pacer's Brutal Dig at Selectors, Calls Jalaj Saxena Snub 'Baffling'

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad didn’t mince his words as he launched a scathing attack at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors after Jalaj Saxena was snubbed from the South Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2023.

Prasad didn’t hold back as he took a brutal dig at the selectors, calling Ranji Trophy ‘useless’, as Saxena himself had put out a tweet regarding his snub,

Calling Saxena’s omission ‘baffling’ the former coach couldn’t get his head around the fact that the highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 wasn’t picked for the Duleep Trophy 2023.

The bowler picked up 50 wickets in seven matches for Kerala in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy including six five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls.

Saxena has been a regular feature in the domestic circuit, he has a total of 133 appearances under his belt, and he has a tally of 410 wickets. He also has scored 6567 runs with a handy average of 34.74 with 14 centuries and a further 32 fifties.

Pointing to the wealth of experience of Saxena, Venkatesh tweeted, “There are many laughable things happening in Indian cricket. The highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy not being picked even for the South Zone team is as baffling as it gets."

“Just renders the Ranji Trophy useless..what a shame," he added.

Earlier, Saxena himself tweeted to confirm whether a leading wicket-taker in the ‘Elite’ category of Ranji Trophy has been omitted from the Duleep Trophy.

