'I Let Rashid Khan Handle The Business With Noor Ahmad': Hardik Pandya After Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya revealed that Rashid Khan is taking care of young Noor Ahmad in terms of his bowling in the Indian Premier League 2023. The Afghan spin duo has been in terrific form this IPL as Rashid, who is a senior to Noor, often shares valuable tips and insights with him.

The dup also spun its web around Rajasthan Royals batters on Friday as they shared five wickets amongst them to dismantle their batting line-up as the Royals were bundled out for 118.

“I let Rashid handle the business with Noor. Nobody better to communicate. Not much I have to do, I only suggest on when to have a slip. They are very confident about what they want to do, we only have conversations when things aren’t going right," Hardik said in the post-match presentation.

Rashid (3/14) and Noor (2/25) once again proved to be lethal with their attacking bowling skillset and rattled the Royals’ batting line-up in the middle overs as the hosts were bundled out for a paltry 118 in 17.5 overs.

The Titans captain also lauded Wriddhiman Saha’s technique as a wicketkeeper as he picks Rashid and Noor quite comfortably.

“I feel Wriddhi is one of the best keepers, not easy to pick Rashid and Noor with their speeds," he added.

Pandya also talked about his and head coach Ashish Nehra’s game plan ahead of a match as he suggests that the atmosphere in the camp is quite calm.

“We are relaxed, doing our jobs and there are just a few chats that I or Ashu pa will have to pull up our socks when needed," he said.

Meanwhile, the Titans suffered a close defeat against Delhi Capitals before the Royals clash where Hardik took the blame for the loss.

While talking about that, he once again admitted that he made some judgement errors in the game but on Friday half of the job was done by the openers in the chase.

“I made some judgement errors in the last game, but today my job was half done by the time Shubman got out. I don’t shy away from accepting mistakes, accepting is key to success for me," he concluded.

