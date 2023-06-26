'New Beginning': Ravi Bishnoi to Play For Gujarat Ahead of Upcoming 2023-24 Domestic Season

Indian leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi has decided to leave the Rajasthan state team and has instead opted to join Gujarat ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 domestic season.

Bishnoi took to Instagram to confirm the news that he will be turning out for the Gujrat state side in the upcoming season.

Hailing from Jodhpur, the leg spinner played just one first-class match for Rajasthan in 2022, apart from a few List-A and T20 games, but after limited opportunities, he has decided to jump ship, joining Gujarat.

Bishnoi took to his Instagram handle and shared a story wherein he can be seen wearing the jersey of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). In the caption, Bishnoi wrote, “New beginning."

Meanwhile, GCA Secretary Anil Patel confirmed the development, stating that only some minor paperwork is remaining before Bishnoi becomes eligible to play for Gujarat.

“He is willing to join and we are ready to take him. Everything is being taken care of and he will play for Gujarat. The paperwork needs to be sorted from his end and will then reach BCCI for final formalities. But all said and done, we are ready to take him," Patel told Cricketnext.

Under the tutelage of veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who also plays for the Gujarat side in domestic cricket, Bishnoi might get to learn plenty of new trades from the experience of Chawla. After a stellar rise following the IPL 2022 season, Bishnoi made his India debut on October 6, 2022 in an ODI against South Africa.

He gave away 69 runs before picking his maiden international wicket, although the spinner was subsequently dropped from the squad and he also missed the T20 World Cup squad last year.

Bishnoi was part of the T20I side as well, but was dropped after the Asia Cup, and hasn’t featured since. He had another stellar campaign in IPL 2023, finishing as Lucknow Super Giants’ leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps to his name in 15 outings.

The youngster maintained a healthy economy rate of 7.74 and has subsequently been looking to find his way back into the Indian team. With India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series still to be announced it will be interesting to see if Bishnoi can make the cut.