'You Carry on With Your Meetings': Ravichandran Ashwin Engages in Banter with Narendra Modi’s Parody Account on X

R Ashwin engaged in a hilarious banter with a parody account India PM Narendra Modi on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 18:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Ravichandran Ashwin (AFP Image)

Premier India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin engaged in a funny banter with a parody account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday during the Asia Cup opener between Pakistan and Nepal.

Ashwin, who missed out on India’s Asia Cup squad, shared a post ahead of the tournament opener where he reminded fans about Virender Sehwag’s triple century at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The ace spinner also talked about the Nepal cricket team who qualified in the Asia Cup for the first time.

“Asia Cup begins today at Multan where @virendersehwag made a triple hundred, but for today @CricketNep fans can u fill me in about the exciting talents coming from your part of the world? #PAKvsNEP," Ashwin tweeted.

The parody account quickly replied: “Nepal for the win, full support to them."

Ashwin responded: “Yes sir, hope you get to watch the game amidst your busy schedule."

It just didn’t stop there as Ashwin continued to share his views about the match on the social media platform.

“Pretty impressive from Nepal so far, but they have to get past this man now. #PAKvNEP," Ashwin posted after Pakistan openers were dismissed cheaply.

To which the parody account replied: “Thanks for supporting NEPAL. Ashwin I’m watching too."

Ashwin displayed his witty side and posted, “Sir, I will update you on the proceedings from the #PAKvNEP game, you carry on with your meetings."

Earlier, the two also engaged in a fun banter when Ashwin congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Chandrayaan-3’s success.

Meanwhile, the premier off-spinner suggested that consistent performances from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will make Pakistan even more dangerous in the continental event.

