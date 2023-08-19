'Where Will India Play Three Left-handers..': R Ashwin's Verdict on Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma's Fate

Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted to former Indian coach Ravi Shastri’s suggestion that India should play three left-handed batters in their playing XI during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on home soil. Ashwin feels that it’s impossible to accommodate three left-handers given the stature of some of the other experienced batters.

With KL Rahul’s fitness a major cause of concern, many former cricketers have backed the young Tilak Varma to be considered in the middle order after his glorious start to life in Indian colours. The 20-year-old finished as the leading run-scorer for the Men in Blue in the five-match T20I series against West Indies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has also impressed since making his India debut across formats, however, Ashwin pointed out that Shastri’s choice to include Jaiswal and Tilak in the ODI set-up would be a little difficult given the presence of the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul among others.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin highlighted how the top seven batters in India’s lineup are pretty much fixed and thus it will be difficult to include more than two left-handers in the top order.

“He [Ravi Shastri] brought up another point. He said we should have at least three left-handers in the top 7. Where will you bring in three left-handers?" said Ashwin.

He continued, “I am talking about the top 7. Hardik is a fix, and Jadeja is a fix. We have a left-hander among them."

While the former Indian coach had expressed his concerns with Rahul’s fitness ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, Ashwin feels that if fit, the Karnataka would be selected straightaway.

