IND vs WI 2023: Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, Aakash Chopra Names Surprising Pick for 'Player of the Series'

Ravichandran Ashwin rocked the West Indies batters with his fiery bowling spell as he claimed a fifer in the first innings of the opening Test of India’s tour of the Caribbean.

On his Youtube channel Aakash Chopra had predicted that Ashwin would be the Player of the Series and his fifer in the first innings sets him on course to do just that.

Chopra also praised Ashwin’s consistency for bowling in a single area something he believes most bowlers today do not do enough. Amongst the current crop of bowlers, he believes Ashwin, Jadeja and Nathan Lyon are the only ones who can do that.

“The sort of pitches we have in Dominica or the West Indies, before the series I had predicted that Ravichandran Ashwin will be Player of the Series and he is on track currently. If he continues like this, he will become that as well," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin came on as the first bowling change and picked up the wickets of Brathwaite and Chanderpaul to start the proceedings. He also picked the wicket of batter Alick Athanaze who was their only threat in the batting unit having scored 47 runs. He also cleaned up the tail-enders by picking two scalps of Alzarri Joseph and Jomel Warrican.

Chopra praised Ashwin’s ability to bowl the subtle variations where he experiments with flight, drift, angles and more, a change from his typical variation the ‘carrom ball.’

“India has dominated the Test match so far having dismissed the Caribbean batting line-up for a mere 150 runs. Ashwin’s fifer along with three scalps from Jadeja showed why India could have persisted with Ashwin in the WTC final," Chopra added further.

The Indian batting stood strong as debutant Jaiswal and Rohit batted for the rest of the day.

