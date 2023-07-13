'There is no Cricketer or Human Being in This World...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects on His 'Draining Journey'

Ravichandran Ashwin was disappointed at having been dropped for the final of the ICC World Test championship last month despite playing a vital role in India’s road to the summit clash. However, the experienced offspinner isn’t the one who will sulk on it for long and has already moved on from it.

Playing in his first Test since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, Ashwin made a superb comeback with a 33rd five-wicket haul to help India skittle West Indies for 150 in the first Test on Day 1 in Dominica.

Ashwin says winning WTC final would have been a major career highlight for him.

“As a cricketer when you have a shot at a WTC Final and to sit out is fine. For me, it was how do I respond and how do I make sure the dressing room is up and about," Ashwin told reporters after the end of day’s play.

“Winning the WTC Final is the most important thing and it could have been a very high point in my career and I could have played a good role in it, but it was just unfortunate that it didn’t pan out and the first day left us too far behind in the shed," he added.

India went with Ravindra Jadeja as the sole specialist spinner in their playing XI for the WTC final as they lost to Australia by 209 runs at The Oval in London.

“But what is the difference between me and another person that is going to sulk (about being dropped). All I would like to give my teammates and India cricket as a whole is some understanding and my best efforts on the field and that is where I would like to leave it," Ashwin said.

Ashwin also became the third Indian after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to cross the milestone of 700 wickets at international level.

The 36-year-old said he has always tried to learn from his failures.

“There is no cricketer or human being in this world that has gone through the highs without the lows," Ashwin said.

“When you have lows it gives you opportunity. You can either sulk, talk about it or complain about it and go along with it and go down, or you learn from it and I am someone who has constantly learned from my lows.