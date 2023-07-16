'I'm Constantly Thinking Like a Batter When Bowling': R Ashwin on How he Plans His Dismissals

Ravichandran Ashwin made a sparkling return after being snubbed for the ICC World Test Championship final last month with a match haul of 12 wickets to star in India’s innings win over West Indies in Dominica. Ashwin took a five-wicket haul in each innings of the series opener to give India a 1-0 lead.

Ashwin opened up on his mindset and how he approaches his bowling after having understood the nature of a given pitch.

“I’m thinking constantly like a batter when I’m bowling," Ashwin said after the first Test ended inside three days. “The first few overs, I’m settling into a nice rhythm. I’m looking for different angles, trying to see whether my round-arm ball spins, or the up and over spins, or the flatter trajectory spins. I try and gauge the pitch, I try and gauge the right pace to be bowling with, and then I’m looking at the batter.

“That’s the next phase for me - where is the head moving, where is he looking to score those runs, is he falling over, is his front leg coming over? - those are the things I’m looking at. Today, when I was bowling at Kraigg Brathwaite - it was something I was working on in the first innings as well - I felt like when the round-arm action was coming in, he was losing his head," he added.

Ashwin has now taken 486 wickets in 93 Tests at 23.61 which include 34 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket hauls which is now the joint-most by an Indian alongside the legendary Anil Kumble.