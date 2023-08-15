R Ashwin Has a Solution for India's Batting Concern That Has Rahul Dravid Concerned

India suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of West Indies, their first-ever bilateral series defeat to the Windies since 2006. West Indies had won the second T20, also at Providence Stadium, by two wickets after the hosts also won the opener by four runs in Tarouba, Trinidad. India won the third T20 by seven wickets in Providence, Guyana, before the series moved to Florida and won the fourth match by nine wickets. Windies went onto clinch the series by winning the fifth clash by eight wickets.

Many pointed out India’s lack of batting depth as one of the contributing factors to their hummiliating loss, with the Hardik Pandya-led side optiong to go with speciallist bowlers who could not contribute with the bat.

India head coach Rahul Dravid acknowldged the issue, saying that India’s squad for the matches did not leave much room for trying out different conbinations.

“I think in terms of our squad here, probably it didn’t allow us the flexibility in some ways to be able to change the combinations a little bit. But I think going forward, we’ve got to look at certain areas in which we can get better. Finding depth in our batting has been an area we are trying to address. We are trying to do the best we possibly can but that’s certainly an area we can look at, how we cannot weaken our bowling attack but ensure we have a certain amount of depth in batting," Dravid said after the fifth and final T20I.

